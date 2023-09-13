Base announces gate hours, road closures for marathon

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Wright-Patterson Air Force Base will host the Air Force Marathon on Sept. 16. The following gate hours and road closures are scheduled:

Area A

Gate 1A (commissary gate): The gate will be closed from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. as it’s part of the marathon route. Operations return to normal hours following the race.

Gate 12A (24-hour gate at Air Force Materiel Command Headquarters): Gate 12A will be open 24/7 for vehicle traffic; however, vehicles will only have access to Spruce Way via Redbud Lane. There is none via Estabrook Road or Sugar Maple Drive. This will maintain access to the National Air and Space Intelligence Center, 88th Security Forces Squadron, Wright-Patterson Medical Center and Kittyhawk area.

Gate 16A (State Route 444, commercial vehicles): Gate 16A will be closed. Area A only commercial vehicles will be inspected at Gate 12A for commissary and Base Exchange deliveries.

Gate 18A (Hebble Creek Road): Gate 18A will be open intermittently for volunteers only.

Gate 26A (truck gate): Gate 26A will be open from 4-7 a.m. and 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. for marathon volunteers and Fire Department personnel entry and exit only.

Gate 15A (State Route 844): Gate 15A will be closed as it is part of the marathon route.

Area B

Gate 19B (National Road): Gate 19B will be open as normal; however, restricted access throughout Area B is in effect until the last runner passes Eighth Street. It should be lifted by 1 p.m., but that is subject to change.

Gate 1B (Springfield Street): Gate 1B will be closed as it’s part of the marathon route.

Gate 22B (I-675 gate): Gate 22B will be open from 4 a.m. to 3 p.m. for public access.

Public access parking gates (4 a.m. to 3 p.m. only): The public may access Air Force Marathon areas via Spinning Road Gate, located at the intersection of Spinning and Airway roads; Armory Gate off Harshman Avenue; and Gate 22B, the I-675 gate (left turn only).

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force Gate off Springfield Street will be open from 3-7:30 a.m. for Air Force Marathon and museum staff, people with disabilities, volunteers, shuttles, and distinguished visitor parking (lot A or lot B pass will be required).

After 7:30 a.m., the museum gate will be open to the public during its normal hours of operation.

What to know

Brick Quarters Housing area: Bricks housing area roads close at 6 a.m. and reopen at 3 p.m. State Route 444 is closed by 5:45 a.m.

To travel to the Air Force Marathon start line: Exit housing toward Gate 12A, proceed toward Area B on state Route 444.

Public roads to be impacted

State Route 844: There will be four barriers along state Route 844 due to it being part of the course.

Kauffman Road: From 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., there will be road closures along Kauffman Road between Wright State University and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. They’re at the intersections of National Road, McClellan Drive, Van Dorn Lane, Shields Avenue and Zink Road.

Eastbound Springfield Street: Eastbound Springfield Street will be closed from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information about the race weekend, visit www.usafmarathon.com.