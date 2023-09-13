Beavercreek grad on jeopardy again tonight Beavercreek grad on jeopardy again tonight

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek High School 2019 graduate Hari Parameswaran is set to compete on Jeopardy! Second Chance tonight.

Jeopardy! Second Chance is an opportunity for previous Jeopardy! contestants to return to the game for a second chance at becoming a champion. Parameswaran first appeared in the game April 28, 2021.

Hari completed all his early education within Beavercreek City Schools, where he left his stamp on many still in the community.

“Hari was one of my third-grade students that I will always remember,” said Board of Education President Jo Ann Rigano. “He was kind, compassionate, inquisitive, and highly intelligent. It was very apparent that he would be successful in whatever he chose to do.”

While attending Beavercreek schools, Parameswaran was a member of the BHS tennis team and captain of the Beavercreek High School academic and history bowl teams. In 2019, as a senior, he was named National History Bowl Player of the Year. He also served as a 2019 Beavercreek High School valedictorian. After graduation, he attended the Georiga Institute of Technology, graduating in December 2022 with a B.S. in electrical engineering. He currently resides in California, where he works as a hardware engineer.

“I’m really grateful for the opportunity to be back on Jeopardy!, and I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for the many wonderful teachers who taught me at Beavercreek,” Parameswaran said. “I hope you all will tune in this Wednesday!”