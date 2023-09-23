Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News
Fairborn senior Dez Mata (left) and Xenia senior Gabe Funk (right) were the recipients of the Clifton/Spahr Integrity Awards presented before Friday’s football game.
Fairborn ROTC members present the American colors before the start of Friday’s game.
Fairborn senior J. T. Smith (7) hands off to junior Jay Kidd (6) during the first quarter.
Getting his hand up and deflecting this pass is Fairborn freshman Ashton White (60).
Xenia senior Juan Underwood returns a kickoff just before halftime.
Xenia sophomore Shawn Fishwick (right) is immediately met after a catch by Fairborn senior J. T. Smith (left).
Getting around the edge and making his way toward the endzone on one of his three touchdown runs is Xenia senior Elijah Johnson (5).
Fairborn senior J. T. Smith (7) throws a pass against the incoming Xenia pass rush.
Xenia junior Gavin McManus (16) throws a pass into the flat intended for senior Elijah Johnson (5). McManus threw for a season-high 193 yards.
Recovering the game’s only fumble along his own sideline is Fairborn junior Tameron Whitely (bottom) with junior Jackson Fifield (top) piling on as well.
Fairborn assistant coaches begin to celebrate in the closing seconds of Friday’s win.
Fairborn junior Cayden Osbourne (17) and his teammates begin the celebration after the final kneel down to secure the upset win against Xenia.
Students rushed the field to join the Skyhawks at the conclusion of Friday’s win against Xenia.
Members of Fairborn’s offense pose with one another while holding the Clifton/Spahr Memorial Trophy as the victors of the rivalry game against Xenia.
