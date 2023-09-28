SPRINGFIELD — Greeneview finished fourth at Reid Park North Golf Course Division II sectional on Tuesday to earn the final qualifying berth to the next round.
The Rams bested Bethel by eight strokes to advance to the district tournament, which will be held at Heatherwoode Golf Course on Tuesday.
Ian Rinehart was the top inidividual finisher for Greeneview, shooting a 75 to finish in third place in the individual competition. Andy Burkett’s 86 placed him 13th. Hagan Witt had a 95 and Braeden Gill shot 96.
Bellbrook wins SWBL title
The Bellbrook grls tennis team were the champions of the Southwestern Division for the third consecutive year after winning the league tournament at Franklin Park on Tuesday.
Maya Brink won her second straight singles title, while the doubles teams of Tori Derischarf and Avery Fulburn along with Lola Brown and Venus Aggarwal captured titles.
Brooklyn Elsass and Kaitlyn Wick were the runners-up at second and third singles.
Xenia holding youth basketball tryouts
Boys in first through sixth grade can come out to Benner Field House to try out for Xenia Elite Basketball.
First and second grade students will be grouped together on one team, with third, fourth, fifth and sixth graders having separate teams. All tryouts will be three days, held on October 8, 9 and 15.
All participants are asked to bring their own basketball. There is no fee to attend the tryouts, but will be costs associated with making a team.
For more information, check the group’s Facebook page (Xenia Elite Basketball) or email [email protected].
RESULTS
HIGH SCHOOL
WEDNESDAY
Boys Golf
Beavercreek 2nd at GWOC
The Beavers shot a 311 at rainy Heatherwoode Golf Club to best Centerville and only finish behind Springboro at the league tourament.
Jack Bales led the team with a 76 to finish in a tie or sixth in the individual standings. Luke Grilliot and Will Creighton both had 78 and Jack Faulkner shot 79.
Girls Golf
Beavercreek 3rd at GWOC
Nora Meek shot 77 to tie for fourth place for the Beavers at Heatherwoode.
Hailey Mckenzie shot 87, Allee Skinner 90 and Emily Harris had a personal best 104.
Girls Soccer
Beavercreek 4, Miamisburg 0
Two goals in the second half by Alexa Merrell helped put the game away .
Kaitlyn Vultee and Olivia McComas had goals early in the match.
Xenia 6, Stebbins 1
A hat trick for Kelcie Long and two goals by Kaelyn Moore got the win for Xenia.
Quinn Lamb assisted on two of the team’s goals. Xenia is now 8-5-0 this season.
Other scores: Fairborn 5, Greenville 0
Girls Tennis
Cedarville 4, Greenon 1
Greeneview 4, Preble Shawnee 1
Volleyball
Yellow Springs 3, Emmanuel Christian 1
SCHEDULE
HIGH SCHOOL
FRIDAY
Football
Beavercreek at Centerville, 7 p.m.
Bellbrook at Franklin, 7 p.m.
Badin at Carroll, 7 p.m.
Cedarville at Catholic Central, 7 p.m.
Fairborn at Butler, 7 p.m.
Greeneview at Southeastern, 7 p.m.
Troy at Xenia, 7 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Legacy Christian at Cincinnati Christian, 5 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Legacy Christian at Cincinnati Christian, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
Cross Country
Xenia at Northeastern, 9 a.m.
Yellow Springs at Jim Murray Invite, 9 a.m.
Beavercreek at Nike XC Town Twilight, 6 p.m.
Beavercreek, Bellbrook, Carroll, Cedarville, Legacy Christian at Centerville Invitational, 6 p.m.
Girls Golf
Carroll at Monroe Invite, 8 a.m.
Boys Soccer
Yellow Springs at Dominion, 11:30 a.m.
Girls Soccer
Mason at Beavercreek, 7 p.m.
Legacy Christian at Greeneview, 7 p.m.
Volleyball
Fairmont at Bellbrook, 11 a.m.
Arcanum at Cedarville, 11:30 a.m.
MONDAY
Boys Soccer
Fairborn at Valley View, 7:15 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Beavercreek at Sidney, 7:15 p.m.
Volleyball
Bellbrook at Beavercreek, 6:30 p.m.
Northmont at Carroll, 6:30 p.m.
Yellow Springs at Xenia, 6:30 p.m.