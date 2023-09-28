The Bellbrook girls tennis team won the 2023 SWBL championship at Franklin Park on Tuesday.

SPRINGFIELD — Greeneview finished fourth at Reid Park North Golf Course Division II sectional on Tuesday to earn the final qualifying berth to the next round.

The Rams bested Bethel by eight strokes to advance to the district tournament, which will be held at Heatherwoode Golf Course on Tuesday.

Ian Rinehart was the top inidividual finisher for Greeneview, shooting a 75 to finish in third place in the individual competition. Andy Burkett’s 86 placed him 13th. Hagan Witt had a 95 and Braeden Gill shot 96.

Bellbrook wins SWBL title

The Bellbrook grls tennis team were the champions of the Southwestern Division for the third consecutive year after winning the league tournament at Franklin Park on Tuesday.

Maya Brink won her second straight singles title, while the doubles teams of Tori Derischarf and Avery Fulburn along with Lola Brown and Venus Aggarwal captured titles.

Brooklyn Elsass and Kaitlyn Wick were the runners-up at second and third singles.

Xenia holding youth basketball tryouts

Boys in first through sixth grade can come out to Benner Field House to try out for Xenia Elite Basketball.

First and second grade students will be grouped together on one team, with third, fourth, fifth and sixth graders having separate teams. All tryouts will be three days, held on October 8, 9 and 15.

All participants are asked to bring their own basketball. There is no fee to attend the tryouts, but will be costs associated with making a team.

For more information, check the group’s Facebook page (Xenia Elite Basketball) or email [email protected].

RESULTS

HIGH SCHOOL

WEDNESDAY

Boys Golf

Beavercreek 2nd at GWOC

The Beavers shot a 311 at rainy Heatherwoode Golf Club to best Centerville and only finish behind Springboro at the league tourament.

Jack Bales led the team with a 76 to finish in a tie or sixth in the individual standings. Luke Grilliot and Will Creighton both had 78 and Jack Faulkner shot 79.

Girls Golf

Beavercreek 3rd at GWOC

Nora Meek shot 77 to tie for fourth place for the Beavers at Heatherwoode.

Hailey Mckenzie shot 87, Allee Skinner 90 and Emily Harris had a personal best 104.

Girls Soccer

Beavercreek 4, Miamisburg 0

Two goals in the second half by Alexa Merrell helped put the game away .

Kaitlyn Vultee and Olivia McComas had goals early in the match.

Xenia 6, Stebbins 1

A hat trick for Kelcie Long and two goals by Kaelyn Moore got the win for Xenia.

Quinn Lamb assisted on two of the team’s goals. Xenia is now 8-5-0 this season.

Other scores: Fairborn 5, Greenville 0

Girls Tennis

Cedarville 4, Greenon 1

Greeneview 4, Preble Shawnee 1

Volleyball

Yellow Springs 3, Emmanuel Christian 1

SCHEDULE

HIGH SCHOOL

FRIDAY

Football

Beavercreek at Centerville, 7 p.m.

Bellbrook at Franklin, 7 p.m.

Badin at Carroll, 7 p.m.

Cedarville at Catholic Central, 7 p.m.

Fairborn at Butler, 7 p.m.

Greeneview at Southeastern, 7 p.m.

Troy at Xenia, 7 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Legacy Christian at Cincinnati Christian, 5 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Legacy Christian at Cincinnati Christian, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

Cross Country

Xenia at Northeastern, 9 a.m.

Yellow Springs at Jim Murray Invite, 9 a.m.

Beavercreek at Nike XC Town Twilight, 6 p.m.

Beavercreek, Bellbrook, Carroll, Cedarville, Legacy Christian at Centerville Invitational, 6 p.m.

Girls Golf

Carroll at Monroe Invite, 8 a.m.

Boys Soccer

Yellow Springs at Dominion, 11:30 a.m.

Girls Soccer

Mason at Beavercreek, 7 p.m.

Legacy Christian at Greeneview, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

Fairmont at Bellbrook, 11 a.m.

Arcanum at Cedarville, 11:30 a.m.

MONDAY

Boys Soccer

Fairborn at Valley View, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Beavercreek at Sidney, 7:15 p.m.

Volleyball

Bellbrook at Beavercreek, 6:30 p.m.

Northmont at Carroll, 6:30 p.m.

Yellow Springs at Xenia, 6:30 p.m.