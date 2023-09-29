WPAFB, Sinclair collaborate to bring food truck lessons to the classroom

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — The 88th Air Base Wing has partnered with Sinclair Community College to offer its students an opportunity to gain the hands-on skills and practice needed to learn how to successfully operate a food truck.

The five-year partnership, which will be overseen by 88th Force Support Squadron and the Dayton-area academic institution, begins in January with Sinclair culinary students learning the fundamental skills needed for successful food truck operation. All tactical training outside the classroom will take place on base utilizing the 88 FSS food truck.

“This partnership will expose students to hospitality and culinary operations while providing access to a food truck,” said Brandon Dixon, chief of the 88 FSS Community Services Flight. “Students will take the lead to develop their own culinary menu and work alongside Force Support Squadron staff to serve their menus at various base locations.”

Each class will include eight to 12 Sinclair Hospitality Management Program students who are participating in the college’s new food truck program.

Along with developing and managing their own menus, students will work with 88 FSS staff to order supplies while also prepping, cooking and serving their food while the truck is in operation.

Sinclair officials anticipate the collaboration will lead to outstanding benefits for their students and graduates.

“Sinclair Community College is incredibly proud to partner with the 88th Force Support Squadron at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base,” said Erika DeBorde, senior operations manager for Workforce Development at Sinclair. “This partnership enables us to integrate practical, real-world learning into our newly developed food truck program. With the explosive growth of the food industry in recent years, we have designed a comprehensive program to equip students with the skills needed to operate and manage their own food trucks.”

Dixon said the partnership will also provide a “talent pipeline” for base workforce needs after graduation, along with the potential for future apprenticeships and internships.

“This partnership presents an invaluable chance for students to develop a well-rounded understanding of the multifaceted demands of food truck operation,” he said. “It is definitely a win-win effort for both Wright-Patt and Sinclair.”