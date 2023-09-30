Courtesy photos | Kiev Symphony Orchestra and Chorus The women of the Kiev Symphony Orchestra and Chorus will be performing at Xenia High School Oct. 3. Courtesy photos | Kiev Symphony Orchestra and Chorus The women of the Kiev Symphony Orchestra and Chorus will be performing at Xenia High School Oct. 3.

XENIA — Members of the Kiev Symphony Orchestra and Chorus — which performs at Xenia High School Tuesday, Oct. 3 — are having a great time on their U.S. tour.

The 7 p.m. show is the 10th stop on the Ukrainian group’s 13-city swing through the southeast.

Several of the women on the trip (men were not allowed to travel due to them potentially being needed to fight in the war with Russia) were asked what they like most about their tour in America.

“I like the openness of the hearts of the American people to us and how kind they are to us,” said Maryna Zinevych.

Nataliia Zhdanova was a little more direct, saying, “The American people.”

Kateryna Tomhuk said she likes swapping stories with locals.

“We can talk about Ukraine’s culture and people and even the war and we can hear and learn about American’s way of life,” she said.

Tamila Hodeniuk added, “The host families have been so wonderful and show much love to us. It feels very special.”

KSOC is a major component of Music Mission Kiev, created after the fall of communist USSR in 1982 by conductor Roger McMurrin and his wife, native Xenian, Diane. They spent many years in Kiev, leading in worship at the church they initiated and expanding the Ministries of Music Mission Kiev to reach orphans and children, widows and now, victims of war.

As well as performing compositions, KSOC also helps many widows and pensioners with food, clothing, medicine, and home repair. The orphans are taught music, Bible lessons, and in the orphanages affected by fighting in north and eastern Ukraine, MMK also provides relief and assistance.

Ukraine has experienced foreign aggression since 2014, resulting in many wounded, homeless, unemployed people needing food and shelter. As well as food provided, diapers, blankets and garden seeds, MMK ministers to wounded soldiers at a military hospital in Kiev.

For more information, visit musicmissionkiev.org.