FAIRBORN — Roy Thobe, a former football coach and teacher at Fairborn High School, died Sunday.

Thobe, who was 60, was the head football coach at Fairborn for 14 seasons from 2002-2015. He helped lead the Skyhawks to a Greater Western Ohio Conference title in 2011 and was named as the league’s co-Coach of the Year the same year.

A graduate of Wright State University, he also coached track and taught math at several other schools in Southwest Ohio.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Thobe at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at St. John Catholic Church in Maria Stein. Burial will be at a later date in St. John Cemetery.