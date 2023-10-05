HS Football Week 8 Previews: Next test arrives for Cedarville; playoff picture taking shape

CEDARVILLE — Friday brings the first showdown for Cedarville within the next set of goals it wants to accomplish this season.

The Indians got through the first two games of play against the Ohio Heritage Conference’s South Division unblemished in romps against Madison Plains and Catholic Central. Cedarville is eyeing the opportunity to win its first OHC title in its history and knows it will happen should it reach its goal of running through the remaining divisional rivals left on its schedule.

Cedarville (6-1) also has the playoffs in its sights and while it is already in prime position to make it consecutive seasons qualifying, there is a prime opportunity for the Indians to not only earn one home game but potentially secure another should they advance past the first round by finishing in the top-four of the region computer rankings.

All of that can be discussed further should they pass this week’s test. Southeastern (4-3) has its own sights set on remaining in the hunt for the division title, one which the school hasn’t won since the first year of the league’s existence in 2001.

The Trojans dropped a close game to Greeneview last week, the third team in the hunt at the top of the standings, and need a win to have a chance to at least earn a tie at the end of the season.

Southeastern won this matchup 31-0 last season and brings back its top-two options on offense. Zack Mckee is second in the league in passing just ahead of Cedarville’s Jackson Pyles. C.J. Wilt is the league’s leading tackler and Jonah Asebrook has more interceptions than anyone else.

The Trojans have been in high scoring games most of the season with 54 total combined points being averaged. Cedarville has scored no fewer than 27 in any contest and seems well suited to play in a high-quality offensive bout.

Colt Coffey has rushed for at least 100 yards in six of Cedarville’s seven games, but Southeastern’s defense over its past three contests has not allowed an opponent to reach that milestone.

Miamisburg (5-2) at Beavercreek (2-5)

Beavercreek is going to need both help from others and itself to qualify for the playoffs. The latter will be most important to the Beavers chances.

Beavercreek has allowed no fewer than 31 points in all of its losses. Miamisburg is the second highest scoring team in the GWOC this season.

The Vikings size on the line is a big reason for their success, already helping Preston Barr reach more than 1,000 yards in the passing game while being a dual threat with his ability to run.

Monroe (2-5) at Bellbrook (4-3)

Bellbrook’s defense is allowing the fewest points against SWBL opponents as the team continues its solid defensive run of play. Jude Omiatek’s five sacks is tops in the league and Jacob Umina is remaining close to the leaders in tackles.

The offense starting to reach the end zone more often is going to make the Golden Eagles a dangerous playoff opponent.

E.J. Jyan of Monroe is in the top-five for rushing yardage. The Hornets have been a nuisance to its opponent despite its record with a point differential of only negative 30.

Chaminade Julienne (5-2) at Carroll (2-5)

The Patriots have dropped out of a postseason position after its offense struggled against two of the top defensive teams in the GCL.

CJ has produced two shut outs, but also has seen its defense be susceptible to allowing a few teams to stay close through allowing more than 20 points in four games.

The offense has four running backs that are all threats to produce big plays between Ethan Stacey, Nydreel Wright, Malachi Ringer, and Aiden Lowery. The quartet have combined to score 25 touchdowns and gain 91 percent of the team’s yardage this season.

Fairborn (2-5) at Greenville (0-7)

The Skyhawks are in a tight race to qualify for the postseason. While Fairborn holds a sizable lead at the moment, every win will matter as some of the closest competing teams have a collection of higher division opponents remaining which are better opportunities to gain more points in the standings.

Greenville has yet to score more than seven points in any game and is averaging a 40-point margin. The Green Wave have not completed a pass attempt for a touchdown

Madison Plains (1-6) at Greeneview (4-3)

The three-game winning streak for the Rams have them back on track to make the playoffs for the ninth time in the last 10 seasons. Greeneview’s 216 rushing yards per game is the best in the county and they have converted more than half of their third down chances this season.

Madison Plains is on pace to have its third straight season allowing at least 400 points. Peyton Smith has been a do-it-all player, leading the team in rushing yards as the quarterback, total touchdowns scored, the primary kick and punt returner while also handling punting duties and is second on the team in tackles on defense.

Xenia (4-3) at Piqua (1-6)

Don’t let the record fool you on Piqua. Only one of the team’s losses were by more than 14 points and three were one possession scores. The Indians’ defense has been second best in the MVL against the run.

The Buccaneers are still in position to host a playoff game despite its three-game losing skid.

Weekly Rankings

1. Cedarville

2. Bellbrook

3. Greeneview

4. Xenia

5. Fairborn

6. Beavercreek

7. Carroll

OHSAA FOOTBALL COMPUTER RATINGS

D-I, Region 2 — 1. Lewis Center Olentangy (6-1) 21.1786, 2. Delaware Olentangy Berlin (6-1) 19.5, 3. Tol. Whitmer (5-2) 16.0571, 4. Centerville (6-1) 15.55, 5. Delaware Hayes (6-1) 14.1786, 6. Perrysburg (6-1) 13.8643, 7. Findlay (5-2) 13.4857, 8. Huber Hts. Wayne (5-2) 13.3714, 9. Dublin Coffman (5-2) 13.2714, 10. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (4-3) 12.4643, 11. Miamisburg (5-2) 11.5714, 12. Kettering Fairmont (4-3) 11.0286, 13. Marysville (3-4) 5.9357, 14. Powell Olentangy Liberty (2-5) 5.6955, 15. Springfield (3-4) 5.1837, 16. Dublin Jerome (2-5) 4.9357, 17. Beavercreek (2-5) 2.1061

D-II, Region 8 — 1. Cin. Anderson (6-1) 16.9357, 2. Cin. Withrow (6-1) 14.55, 3. Clayton Northmont (4-3) 14.1948, 4. Harrison (5-2) 14.0, 5. Cin. Winton Woods (6-1) 13.7643, 6. Troy (6-1) 13.5736, 7. Loveland (4-3) 9.8714, 8. Xenia (4-3) 9.6786, 9. Kings Mills Kings (4-3) 9.3429, 10. Cin. LaSalle (4-3) 8.8571, 11. Lima Senior (5-2) 7.4929, 12. Sidney (4-3) 7.3357, 13. Riverside Stebbins (4-3) 5.5857, 14. Fairborn (2-5) 4.6429, 15. Trenton Edgewood (2-5) 3.4643, 16. Cin. Turpin (2-5) 3.0857, 17. Oxford Talawanda (2-5) 2.7929, 18. Hamilton Ross (1-6) 0.8571, 19. Day. Belmont (1-5) 0.8333, 20. Piqua (1-6) 0.7857

D-III, Region 12 — 1. Hamilton Badin (7-0) 18.1429, 2. Celina (6-1) 13.3786, 3. Day. Chaminade Julienne (5-2) 11.8074, 4. Trotwood-Madison (5-2) 11.7691, 5. Tipp City Tippecanoe (5-2) 11.5643, 6. Vandalia Butler (5-2) 11.1929, 7. Cin. Mount Healthy (5-2) 9.7214, 8. New Richmond (5-2) 8.8429, 9. Wilmington (5-2) 8.6, 10. Bellbrook (4-3) 8.2929, 11. Wapakoneta (5-2) 8.0214, 12. Mount Orab Western Brown (3-4) 7.8357, 13. Elida (5-2) 7.8143, 14. Hillsboro (4-3) 6.7786, 15. Monroe (2-5) 4.3214, 16. Day. Oakwood (2-5) 4.1071, 17. Day. Carroll (2-5) 3.9929, 18. New Carlisle Tecumseh (2-5) 3.9429, 19. Franklin (2-5) 3.3786, 20. Cin. Woodward (1-6) 2.4105

D-V, Region 20 — 1. Germantown Valley View (7-0) 15.8786, 2. Waynesville (6-1) 12.9643, 3. Brookville (6-1) 9.7071, 4. West Milton Milton-Union (5-2) 8.2357, 5. Middletown Madison (4-3) 7.8786, 6. Chillicothe Zane Trace (5-2) 7.8714, 7. Springfield Northeastern (5-2) 7.4286, 8. Cin. Purcell Marian (5-2) 7.1786, 9. Camden Preble Shawnee (5-2) 7.07, 10. Cin. Mariemont (4-3) 6.1143, 11. Bethel-Tate (4-3) 6.0354, 12. Jamestown Greeneview (4-3) 5.6286, 13. Casstown Miami East (4-3) 5.5214, 14. Blanchester (4-3) 5.4857, 15. Cin. Clark Montessori (3-3) 4.8942, 16. Cin. Gamble Montessori (4-3) 4.7916, 17. Carlisle (2-5) 4.1643, 18. Cin. Madeira (2-5) 4.1357, 19. Williamsport Westfall (3-4) 3.3, 20. Cin. Finneytown (3-4) 3.2041

D-VII, Region 28 — 1. Maria Stein Marion Local (7-0) 14.5429, 2. Ansonia (7-0) 12.9571, 3. DeGraff Riverside (6-1) 10.7357, 4. Cedarville (6-1) 8.5071, 5. Minster (6-1) 7.9071, 6. Cin. College Preparatory (5-1) 7.4709, 7. St. Bernard-Elmwood Place (5-1) 7.3371, 8. Sidney Lehman Cath. (4-3) 6.7214, 9. Mechanicsburg (4-3) 6.2286, 10. Fort Loramie (4-3) 5.9929, 11. S. Charleston Southeastern Local (4-3) 5.8643, 12. Bradford (3-2) 4.8848, 13. Lewisburg Tri-County North (3-4) 4.2395, 14. New Bremen (3-4) 3.9714, 15. St. Henry (2-5) 3.8143, 16. Lockland (2-4) 1.7262, 17. Fayetteville-Perry (2-5) 1.4082, 18t. Springfield Cath. Central (1-6) 0.6429, 18t. Cin. Miami Valley Christian Acad. (1-6) 0.6429, 20. Hamilton New Miami (1-6) 0.5714

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on X (formerly Twitter) @Steven_Wright_.