Submitted photos | Family Promise of Greene County, OH Community members are invited to "run, walk, or roll" during the Got Chocolate?! 5K/10K on Sunday, Oct. 22.

XENIA — Family Promise of Greene County, OH is holding its Got Chocolate?! 5K/10K on Sunday, Oct. 22 starting at Xenia Station to benefit homeless neighbors through (FPGC).

“We invite our community to join us for our annual Got Chocolate?! event to raise funds for FPGC, which is working every day to end family homelessness in Greene County,” said Jeremy Wofford, FPGC board president.

Race day registration and packet pickup begin at 1 p.m. Races begin at 2 p.m. Participants will follow the course along the bike path. Parking is available at Xenia Station. Strollers and friendly dogs on leash are welcome.

After the race, finishers will enjoy a chocolate celebration featuring donuts, ice cold chocolate milk, chocolate candy, awards for winners, and more. Results will be updated at the Speedy Feet website.

“The truth is, too many people in Greene County experience hunger and homelessness,” said Sue Mortsolf, FPGC board member. “By walking in this 5K, sponsoring the event or giving a small donation, you directly help us support our neighbors who are in need today.”

To sign up, visit runsignup.com/Race/OH/Xenia/GotChocolate5k10k. Registration is $30 for the 5K and $40 for the 10K. Price increases after Saturday, Oct. 21. Kids under 10 participate free with a paid adult. Registration is also available at the event. There may be some shirts available on race day but not guaranteed. Registration fees are non-refundable and non-transferable.

FPGC, formerly called Interfaith Hospitality Network of Greene County and located on Detroit Street, serves families by providing temporary shelter, meals, case management, classes and tutoring, as well as helping parents obtain employment, schooling, and permanent housing.

For updated race information, follow FPGC on Instagram and Facebook at @familypromiseGCOH. Contact FPGC at 937-372-0705 or email [email protected].