Steven Wright | Greene County News Memorial Stadium, located adjacent to Baker Middle School, will host its final Fairborn football game on Friday when the Skyhosts play Troy. The stadium has been in use for 68 years. Fairborn is moving to a new field located at the site of its new high school which will open in 2024.

FAIRBORN — The final home game at Memorial Stadium for Fairborn football takes place Friday when the Skyhawks host Troy.

The “End of an Era” celebration for Fairborn’s home of the past 68 years began on Monday with events honoring players and coaches from the school’s history and concludes at the final whistle Friday night.

Gates will open at 5 p.m. to allow fans to have an opportunity to partake in a tour of Baker MS and visit several tents which will be set up in the endzone involving special activities and food and drink.

Fairborn plans to have five honorary captains consisting of Fairborn graduates be present, including two members of the original football team to have played at Memorial Stadium.

With a win over Troy, Fairborn would qualify for the postseason for the first time in its history should any of Piqua, Talawanda or Ross go on to lose their game this week as well. The Skyhawks would also stay alive to potentially host a playoff game should they defeat the Trojans, but will be out of the running with a loss.

Troy comes into Friday’s game with the Miami Valley League’s top scoring offense and defense. Jahari Ward has been a wrecking ball to opposing defense in averaging 140 yards per game. Cam’ron Couch and Devon Strobel have similarly created havoc to opponent’s defense, both having 5.5 sacks to lead the league.

Beavercreek (2-6) at Northmont (5-3)

Beavercreek cannot mathmatically qualify for the playoffs without winning at least one of its final two games.

Northmont possesses the GWOC’s top offensive attack and its three defeats have come by a combined 10 points against the top-three teams in the standings.

Dalin Wilkins leads the league in receiving and had a six-touchdown game earlier this season. Djaun Sales has been one of the top defenders in the GWOC, ranking only behind Beavercreek’s C. J. Crawford in total tackles.

Oakwood (3-5) at Bellbrook (5-3)

Bellbrook is all but assured a berth into the playoffs with a win, as the Golden Eagles only would need a loss by one team currently outside of the top-16 to also occur to get in this week.

The offense is starting to steamroll opponents and last week produced season-highs in rushing yards and points.

Oakwood has tapered off from its hot start which saw them upset Milton Union and nearly do the same against Eaton. Stephen Lauterbach’s is the one of the SWBL’s top rushers for the Lumberjacks.

Carroll (2-6) at McNicholas (4-4)

The Patriots fell out of position for a postseason spot this week and haven’t allowed fewer than 28 points after its opening week win.

Zach Van Meter and Jack McGeady remaing the GCL’s top passing-receiving duo, but the offense has only 21 total points in league play.

McNicholas is one of three teams hanging close to Badin in the standings and has gotten comparable production from Braden Bobo and Carson Young in the passing game.

Greenon (2-6) at Cedarville (6-2)

Cedarville is the only local team able to clinch a spot in the postseason this week solely by winning.

Turnovers caused the Indians to fall out of first place in the OHC South, but a league title is still in reach with a potential showdown looming next week.

Greenon has mowed over the two teams beneath them in the OHC South standings the previous two weeks, but struggled to do much against everyone else on its schedule. Caden Johnson already has 11 interceptions for the team’s defense.

Greeneview (5-3) at Catholic Central (1-7)

Greeneview will likely be safe if it closes the season with two more wins, but it’s not guaranteed that alone will extend the team’s playoff streak.

The Rams have continued its domination of the OHC South with its 13th straight league win a week ago. The Rams have averaging allowing 6.4 points per game during that run.

Catholic Central has scored the fewest points of any OHC team this season.

Greenville (0-8) at Xenia (4-4)

The Bucs are scoring to begin games more often than head coach Maurice Harden has experienced in his coaching career. Not continuing to get to the end zone after in support of the team’s defense has led to the current four-game losing streak.

A pair of 200-plus passing yardaged games recently has helped Gavin McManus skyrocket up the league’s leaderboard to be just 68 yards off the top spot.

Greenville reached double figures in scoring for the first time this season last week, but continue to have the MVL’s lowest ranked offense and defense by yards per game.

Xenia cannot clinch a postseason spot this week with a win, but could have a spot secured through a combination of wins and losses by other opponents and rivals.

Weekly Rankings

1. Bellbrook

2. Cedarville

3. Greeneview

4. Fairborn

5. Xenia

6. Beavercreek

7. Carroll

GREENE COUNTY STATISTICAL LEADERS

(Through Week 8) * – missing Greeneview’s Week 8 stats

OFFENSE

Passing

1. Zach Van Meter (Sr.), Carroll — 1,371 yards, 119-197, 10 TD, 8 INT, 127.5 rtg

2. Jackson Pyles (Sr.), Cedarville — 1,151 yards, 73-127, 15 TD, 8 INT, 160.0 rtg

3. Gavin McManus (Sr.), Xenia — 1,141 yards, 105-163, 3 TD, 6 INT, 121.9 rtg

4. Luke Benetis (Sr.), Bellbrook — 1,010 yards, 64-109, 11 TD, 2 INT, 166.2 rtg

5. Alex Horney (Jr.), Greeneview* — 773 yards, 53-93, 9 TD, 4 INT, 150.1 rtg

Rushing

1. Colt Coffey (Jr.), Cedarville — 999 yards, 166 attempts, 6.0 avg

2. Elijah Johnson (Sr.), Xenia — 813 yards, 159 attempts, 5.1 avg

3. Alex Horney (Jr.), Greeneview* — 781 yards, 91 attempts, 8.6 avg

4. Quentin Youngblood (Sr.), Beavercreek — 744 yards, 162 attempts, 4.6 avg

5. Tanner Stewart (Jr.), Bellbrook — 694 yards, 98 attempts, 7.1 avg

Receiving

1. Jack McGeady (Jr.), Carroll — 545 yards, 36 receptions, 15.1 avg

2. Josh Flora (Sr.), Cedarville — 465 yards, 28 receptions, 16.6 avg

3. Tyler Cross (Sr.), Cedarville — 409 yards, 22 receptions, 18.6 avg

4. Laken Pierce (So.), Beavercreek — 300 yards, 11 receptions, 27.2 avg

5. Izaak Wood (Sr.), Carroll — 282 yards, 22 receptions, 12.8 avg

Scoring

1. Colt Coffey (Jr.), Cedarville — 90 pts (15 TD)

2. Tyler Cross (Sr.), Cedarville — 71 pts (6 TD, 35 PAT)

3. Quentin Youngblood (Sr.), Beavercreek — 68 pts (11 TD, 1 2pt)

4. Elijah Johnson (Sr.), Xenia — 66 pts (11 TD)

t5. Alex Horney (Jr.), Greeneview* — 48 pts (8 TD)

t5. Cooper Payton (Jr.), Greeneview* — 48 pts (8 TD)

DEFENSE

Tackles

1. C. J. Crawford (Sr.), Beavercreek — 91 total, 39 solo

2. Jacob Umina (Sr.), Bellbrook — 84 total, 46 solo

3. Ronnie Butler (Jr.), Xenia — 80 total, 54 solo

4. Cooper Payton (Jr.), Greeneview* — 73 total, 54 solo

5. Jake Winter (Sr.), Cedarville — 73 total, 38 solo

Sacks

1. Liam Harris (Sr.), Cedarville — 5.5

2. Jude Omiatek (Jr.), Bellbrook — 5

t3. Noah Mangold (Sr.), Carroll — 4

t3. Cooper Payton (Jr.), Greeneview* — 4

5. Jake Winter (Sr.), Cedarville — 3.5

Interceptions

t1. Tyler Cross (Sr.), Cedarville — 4

t1. Jackson Miller (Sr.), Cedarville — 4

t3. Trimonde Henry (Jr.), Xenia — 3

t3. Makai Smith (Jr.), Bellbrook — 3

t5. Gavin McConnell (Jr.), Bellbrook — 2

t5. Luke Russell (Jr.), Xenia — 2

t5. J. T. Smith (Sr.), Fairborn — 2

t5. David Svoboda (So.), Beavercreek — 2

t5. Quincy Tarver (Jr.), Fairborn — 2

t5. Jamarious Vinson (Jr.), Greeneview* — 2

OHSAA Computer Rankings

Division I, Region 2 — 1. Lewis Center Olentangy (7-1) 25.1125, 2. Delaware Olentangy Berlin (7-1) 21.525, 3. Centerville (7-1) 19.575, 4. Findlay (6-2) 18.6125, 5. Tol. Whitmer (6-2) 18.5625, 6. Dublin Coffman (6-2) 16.7125, 7. Huber Hts. Wayne (6-2) 16.6625, 8. Delaware Hayes (7-1) 16.1125, 9. Perrysburg (6-2) 14.4625, 10. Miamisburg (6-2) 14.125, 11. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (4-4) 12.65, 12. Kettering Fairmont (4-4) 11.25, 13. Marysville (4-4) 10.15, 14. Powell Olentangy Liberty (2-6) 6.7765, 15. Springfield (3-5) 4.8355, 16. Dublin Jerome (2-6) 4.7125, 17. Beavercreek (2-6) 2.4741

Division II, Region 8 — 1. Cin. Anderson (7-1) 20.1375, 2. Cin. Withrow (7-1) 17.4125, 3. Troy (7-1) 17.2607, 4. Clayton Northmont (5-3) 16.5158, 5. Harrison (6-2) 16.4722, 6. Cin. Winton Woods (6-2) 14.2625, 7. Loveland (5-3) 11.425, 8. Kings Mills Kings (4-4) 10.1875, 9. Xenia (4-4) 9.25, 10. Cin. LaSalle (4-4) 9.0934, 11. Lima Senior (6-2) 8.875, 12. Sidney (4-4) 7.475, 13. Riverside Stebbins (4-4) 6.325, 14. Fairborn (3-5) 5.125, 15. Cin. Turpin (3-5) 4.325, 16. Piqua (2-6) 3.8375, 17. Trenton Edgewood (2-6) 3.8, 18. Oxford Talawanda (2-6) 3.0875, 19. Hamilton Ross (2-6) 2.9375, 20. Day. Belmont (1-6) 0.7143

Division III, Region 12 — 1. Hamilton Badin (8-0) 21.9625, 2. Vandalia Butler (6-2) 15.425, 3. Celina (7-1) 14.4375, 4. Trotwood-Madison (6-2) 14.25, 5. Tipp City Tippecanoe (6-2) 14.075, 6. Day. Chaminade Julienne (6-2) 13.1654, 7. Cin. Mount Healthy (6-2) 12.1408, 8. Wapakoneta (6-2) 11.9125, 9. Wilmington (6-2) 11.4875, 10. Bellbrook (5-3) 10.2375, 11. New Richmond (5-3) 8.7375, 12. Mount Orab Western Brown (3-5) 8.1, 13. Elida (5-3) 7.85, 14. Hillsboro (4-4) 6.9125, 15. Day. Oakwood (3-5) 6.25, 16. Monroe (2-6) 4.625, 17t. Day. Carroll (2-6) 4.2875, 17t. New Carlisle Tecumseh (2-6) 4.2875, 19. Day. Thurgood Marshall (2-5) 3.4042, 20. Franklin (2-6) 3.2

Division V, Region 20 — 1. Germantown Valley View (8-0) 18.7125, 2. Waynesville (7-1) 17.1, 3. Brookville (7-1) 13.6, 4. West Milton Milton-Union (6-2) 10.0625, 5. Cin. Purcell Marian (6-2) 9.2625, 6. Camden Preble Shawnee (6-2) 9.1736, 7. Chillicothe Zane Trace (5-3) 8.7875, 8. Springfield Northeastern (6-2) 8.7125, 9. Middletown Madison (4-4) 8.3876, 10. Blanchester (5-3) 8.35, 11. Jamestown Greeneview (5-3) 7.3875, 12. Bethel-Tate (4-4) 6.9855, 13. Cin. Madeira (3-5) 6.8, 14. Cin. Mariemont (4-4) 6.725, 15. Casstown Miami East (4-4) 6.45, 16. Cin. Gamble Montessori (4-3) 5.6051, 17. Cin. Clark Montessori (3-4) 4.6888, 18. Carlisle (2-6) 4.3625, 19. Williamsport Westfall (4-4) 3.95, 20. Springfield Northwestern (3-5) 3.825

Division VII, Region 28 — 1. Maria Stein Marion Local (8-0) 17.325, 2. Ansonia (8-0) 15.6625, 3. DeGraff Riverside (7-1) 14.125, 4. Minster (7-1) 9.775, 5. St. Bernard-Elmwood Place (6-1) 9.7209, 6. S. Charleston Southeastern Local (5-3) 9.225, 7. Cedarville (6-2) 8.0875, 8. Cin. College Preparatory (5-2) 7.9236, 9. Fort Loramie (5-3) 7.3125, 10. Sidney Lehman Cath. (5-3) 6.8375, 11. Mechanicsburg (4-4) 6.275, 12. Bradford (3-3) 4.9778, 13. New Bremen (3-5) 4.175, 14. St. Henry (2-6) 4.1625, 15. Lewisburg Tri-County North (3-5) 4.0253, 16. Lockland (3-4) 2.5955, 17. Fayetteville-Perry (2-6) 1.2874, 18. Fort Recovery (1-7) 1.2, 19t. Springfield Cath. Central (1-7) 0.5625, 19t. Cin. Miami Valley Christian Acad. (1-7) 0.5625