Steven Wright | Greene County News Xenia senior Kassie Schrack (15) spikes a ball through the Wayne defense during Wednesday’s Division I sectional tournament match at Centerville High School. Xenia’s season ended with a 3-0 defeat.

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

HIGH SCHOOL

MONDAY

Girls Soccer

No. 6 Beavercreek 10, No. 19 Ponitz CTC 0

Becca Moore scored a hat trick and Kyla Ashworth had two more goals in the win.

Haley Salyer had three assists, while Kaitlin Vultee and Morse both had two.

No. 2 Bellbrook 15, No. 13 Wilmington 0

Multi-goal games by Ashelyn Barrios, Addison Bethel and Haley Steffe were part of a night which saw 11 different Golden Eagles score.

Taitum Savey and Barrios both had three assists in the win as Bellbrook remained unbeaten this season.

No. 2 Carroll 9, No. 9 Indian Lake 0

Eva Snyder had a hat trick and Lyla Oliver scored twice in the win.

Rachel Gervais and Amy Klingbeil both had two assists.

No. 10 Northmont 3, No. 12 Fairborn 1

The Skyhawks finish the season with a 6-10-1 record after losing in the opening round of the tournament.

No. 4 Greeneview 8, No. 20 Blanchester 0

The Rams got two goals by both Mya Simpson and Elyse Waggoner in the win.

Keeley Anderson only had to make one save in net to help Greeneview advance.

No. 2 Legacy Christian 8, No. 19 Southeastern 0

A hat trick for Lillian Weller helped the Knights win. She also added two assists.

Alayna Allport didn’t have to save a shot in getting the shutout.

No. 11 Xenia 8, No. 16 West Carrollton 0

Jaelyn Moore scored four goals as the Bucs won at home. Brennan Diener had three assists.

Xenia got other goals from Kaylee Chubner, Kyra Dixon, Kelcie Long and Maggie Miller.

Volleyball

No. 9 Miami East 3, No. 10 Greeneview 0

The Rams season ends with a 15-7 record.

TUESDAY

Boys Soccer

No. 3 Beavercreek 6, No. 15 Piqua 0

The Beavers broke open a close game at halftime to advance.

Six different players scored amidst the 32 shots on net by the Beavers, with Kace Probasco and Ryland Wamsley not having to make any saves of their own.

No. 4 Bellbrook 6, No. 9 Ponitz CTC 0

Two goals by Nolan Ebel were enough for the win for Bellbrook.

Riley Ferrin also added two, and Noah Kosins and Carter Sorrell both scored as well.

No. 2 Carroll 8, No. 11 Trotwood 0

The Patriots got two goals by Shawn Seymour and two assists by Lucas Truckenmiller.

No. 9 Greeneview 8, No. 14 Clark Montessori 0

The OHC co-champions advance to the next round.

No. 3 Legacy Christian 8, No. 21 Northeastern 0

The Knights advanced with a home win.

No. 2 Centerville 8, No. 16 Xenia 0

Jaace Puttin made nine saves for the Bucs.

Xenia ends its season with a 7-9-2 record.

No. 4 Yellow Springs 7, No. 17 Fairlawn 0

The Bulldogs next had a rematch of last year’s district title game on Thursday.

Volleyball

No. 5 Beavercreek 3, No. 17 Ponitz CTC 0

The Beavers only lost 15 total points on their way to a late night win.

No. 7 Cedarville 3, No. 16 Calvary Christian 0

A win for the Indians moves them on to the next round.

No. 12 Piqua 3, No. 14 Fairborn 0

Gracie Knapp had a double-double with 10 kills and 26 digs in defeat.

Fairborn has its season end with a 5-18 record.

WEDNESDAY

Volleyball

No. 1 Cincinnati Christian 3, No. 9 Legacy Christian 0

LCA has its season conclude at 2-19 overall.

No. 7 Wayne 3, No. 15 Xenia 0

The Bucs led early in all three sets, but lost two tightly games before Wayne took control in the third.

Xenia ends the season with a record of 6-17.

SCHEDULE

HIGH SCHOOL

FRIDAY

REGULAR SEASON

Football

All games at 7 p.m.

Fairmont at Beavercreek

Bellbrook at Ross

Carroll at Fenwick

Cedarville at Greeneview

Fairborn at Piqua

Xenia at Tippecanoe

SATURDAY

TOURNAMENT

Cross Country

Cedarville, Greeneview (girls only), Legacy Christian, Yellow Springs at Division III district meet, girls 10 a.m., boys 10:45 a.m. (at Cedarville University)

Carroll, Greeneview (boys only) at Division II district meet, girls 11:30 a.m., boys 12:15 p.m. (at Cedarville University)

Beavercreek, Bellbrook, Fairborn, Xenia at Division I district meet, girls 1 p.m., boys 1:45 p.m. (at Cedarville University)

Boys Soccer

All games at 7 p.m., sectional finals

No. 18 Springfield at No. 3 Beavercreek, D-I

No. 5 Alter at No. 4 Bellbrook, D-II

No. 13 Bellefontaine at No. 2 Carroll, D-II

No. 19 Fairborn at No. 1 Springboro, D-I

No. 9 Greeneview at No. 2 Seven Hills, D-III

No. 18 Emmanuel Christian at No. 3 Legacy Christian, D-III

No. 5 Botkins at No. 4 Yellow Springs, D-III

MONDAY

TOURNAMENT

Girls Soccer

All games at 7 p.m., all district semis only played with a win on Thursday

No. 6 Beavercreek vs. No. 7 CJ or at No. 4 Sidney, D-I

No. 3 Badin or No. 4 Alter at No. 2 Bellbrook, D-II

No. 4 Urbana or No. 8 Bellefontaine at No. 2 Carroll, D-II

No. 5 Clermont Northeastern or No. 11 Norwood at No. 4 Greeneview, D-III

No. 9 Bethel or No. 14 Catholic Central at No. 2 Legacy Christian or vs. No. 20 Yellow Springs, D-III

No. 11 Xenia at No. 8 Miamisburg or No. 10 Northmont, D-I

Volleyball

No. 13 Yellow Springs vs. No. 2 Jackson Center or No. 22 Bradford, 7 p.m., District Semis (at Arcanum HS, only played with a win on Thursday)

BRIEFS

State Cross Country polls

Cedarville’s boys side is ranked No. 9 in Division III in the pre-district OATCCC state coaches poll.

Carroll’s girls team is No. 13 in D-II, and the boys are No. 15.

In the D-I girls poll, Beavercreek was voted 16th.

All teams will run in their respective district races on Saturday with the top seven or eight finishers advancing to regionals, depending on the number of entrants.