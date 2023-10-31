AFIT celebrates fall commencement for 77 graduates

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — The Air Force Institute of Technology’s Graduate School of Engineering and Management recently held a commencement ceremony at the Dayton Masonic Center to celebrate 77 new graduates.

The graduate school conferred 54 master’s degrees and 23 doctorate degrees in science, technology, engineering and math fields. Additionally, three master’s students and two doctoral alumni, who graduated earlier in the academic year, returned to participate in the ceremony.

The graduating class included 65 Air and Space Force officers and 11 civilians. One international student from Saudi Arabia received a master’s degree. Of particular note were the seven females in the class who earned doctoral degrees — the most in one quarter at AFIT.

The keynote speaker was Lt. Gen. Donna Shipton, military deputy of the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics. She is responsible for research and development, test, production, product support, and modernization of Air Force programs worth more than $60 billion annually.

Shipton is an AFIT alum having earned a master of space systems degree in 2005.

“I know a little bit about what you, the graduates, have experienced to get here tonight,” Shipton said. “You should be extremely proud of your accomplishments.”

Following her graduation from AFIT, Shipton’s follow-on assignment was as a program manager for a classified, cutting edge, counterspace technology demonstrator at Los Angeles Air Force Base.

“It was the education that I gained at AFIT that prepared me for the challenges that I encountered on that program,” Shipton said. “For more than 100 years, it’s been the legacy of this fine institution to take some of the greatest minds of our department, and steep them in the latest research and learning so they can extend that excellence into our force.”

Shipton emphasized to the graduates that the Defense Department now confronts its most technologically capable and well-resourced foreign competitors in history.

“In this time of strategic competition, we need leaders at all levels who have a deep expertise in emerging technologies and their application to military operations,” Shipton said. “As you move on to your next assignments, you will play a major role in carrying out the secretary of the Air Force’s imperatives as you implement the potential of our technology and our ideas.”

Lastly, Shipton charged the graduates to be known as a person of competence, character and intellectual humility.

Located at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, AFIT’s mission is to educate defense professionals to innovatively accomplish the deterrence and warfighting missions of the Air and Space Forces.

The following students met all degree requirements and were approved for the designated degree:

Doctorate of philosophy

Applied mathematics — Maj. David M. Arquette, Christine E. Knott, Capt. Jeremiah S. Lane, and Capt. Kristina O. Williams.

Applied physics — Maj. Madilynn E. Compean, Capt. Billie V. Deluca, Capt. Seth H. Garland, Maj. Samantha R. Howard, Capt. Adrian D. Scheppe, Timothy True**, and Maj. Keith A. Wyman.

Astronautical engineering —Lt. Col. Rachel M. Derbis, Maj. Robert B. Jones, Maj. Jeremy J. Kaczmarek, and Maj. David F. Spendel.

Computer science —Maj. Sarah J. Bolton.

Logistics —Lt. Col. Timothy E. Landucci.

Operations research — Capt. Jeremiah P. Bill, Nathaniel M. Choo**, Capt. Stephen D. Donnel, Lt. Col. Joseph M. Liles IV, Carson G. Long, Capt. Matthew E. Scherer, and Maj. Ryan B. Walton.

Space systems —Lt. Col. Daniel S. Moomey.

Master of cyber systems

2nd Lt. Preston M. Albury, 2nd Lt. Chase P. Brown, 2nd Lt. Christopher Zu Rong Chwa,2nd Lt. Benjamin D. Miller, 2nd Lt. Pareena M. Patel, 2nd Lt. Agustin D. Sullivan, and 2nd Lt. Anthony J. Tolbert.

Master of engineering (aeronautics)

2nd Lt. Lauren D. Aquino, 2nd Lt. Sean M. Bedwell, 2nd Lt. Matthew N. Borrowman, 2nd Lt. Ryan M. Dinndorf, 2nd Lt. Peter J. Garlisi, 2nd Lt. Ryan B. Johnston*, 2nd Lt. Conrad E. Kramer, 2nd Lt. James C. Pennington III, 2nd Lt. Trevor D. Smiley, 2nd Lt. Brandon J. Villejo, and 2nd Lt. Kyle F. Zarwanski.

Master of engineering (applied systems engineering)

2nd Lt. Rayomand M. Bam, 2nd Lt. Evan D. Carmichael, 2nd Lt. Sarah E. Deresky*, Matthew T. Genelin, Capt. Nathaniel P. Harms, 2nd Lt. Zane R. Kam, 2nd Lt. Abigail E. Loesch, 2nd Lt. Michele A. Mason, 2nd Lt. Thomas C. McCloskey, Eni K. Ofong, 2nd Lt. Maxwell N. Patterson, 2nd Lt. Kyle D. Smith, 2nd Lt. Nathaniel A. Steward, and Lt. Col. James C. Walliser.

Master of engineering (space systems)

2nd Lt. Nathan J. Price

Master of operations analysis

2nd Lt. Jack M. Calkins, 2nd Lt. Kelly B. Dang, 2nd Lt. Gabriel J. Garcia, 2nd Lt. Jaime S. Gustitus, 2nd Lt. Victoria S. Lambos, 2nd Lt. David C. Kohler, 2nd Lt. Jacob H. Pitman, and 2nd Lt. Joseph N. Wittig*.

Master of science (aeronautical engineering)

2nd Lt. Henry R. Pyzdrowski and 2nd Lt. Joshua M. Schmidt.

Master of science (electrical engineering)

Giancarlo C. Barreto**

Master of science in aeronautical engineering

Ryan M. Schwartzwalder

Master of science in applied mathematics

Charles A. Woodrum

Master of science in astronautical engineering

Morgan M. Hansen**, 2nd Lt. Paul T. Kamp, 2nd Lt. Wade A. Lawrie*, Nicholas E. Richardson, and Brian J. Tondel.

Master of Science in electrical engineering

Maj. Ahmad M. Almalki (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia)*

Master of science in logistics and supply chain nanagement

John M. Huntz

Master of science in nuclear engineering

Braden Burt**

Master of science in space systems

Austin N. Beyers, 2nd Lt. Daniel Y. Cheng, and Kenneth W. Dungan,

* Distinguished graduate

** Returned to walk