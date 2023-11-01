Holiday Bazaar to open this weekend

FAIRBORN — Mary, Help of Christians Church will be hosting its 53rd annual Holiday Bazaar Nov. 4-5.

The bazaar will be open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the Parish Center All Purpose Room, 934 N. Maple Avenue. The bazaar will continue Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event consists of raffles, a silent auction, and a wide array of homemade crafts and snacks.

“The ladies are very proud of the wonderful items this year,” said Julie Sewell with Mary, Help of Christians Church.

Holiday items, snowman, ornaments, decorations, and wreaths will all be for sale both days of the weekend. Needlework items are also being highlighted including pillows, baby quilts, wall hangings, jewelry, and more. Sewell said the wide collection of homemade and gently used gifts are “too many to list,” and there will be something for everyone’s Christmas list.

Both days will have their own selection of food and drinks. The Baked Goods Booth will be open both days, the Cafe will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, and a sausage and pancake breakfast will be served on Sunday morning. The Cafe will serve both inside the church and take to-go orders.

The Knights of Columbus council 3724 will be serving breakfast on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., cost will be per serving at $5 per adult and $2.50 per child under 12.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information contact Sewell at 937-878-8353.

