GREENE COUNTY — Greene County will be home to numerous free community meal events Thursday as local businesses and organizations to give thanks and provide food to those in need during the Thanksgiving holiday.

BEAVERCREEK

Knollwood Tavern will host its 4th annual Thanksgiving Day Fest on Thursday starting at 1 p.m.

FAIRBORN

Miami Valley Meals will be conducting a drive-thru meal event on Wednesday at the Fairborn Phoenix Foundation from 12-2 p.m. MVM will be providing frozen thanksgiving meals to those in need at the event. Those wanting to pick up a meal will be asked to stay in their vehicles as workers will hand packages to people inside their cars. Included in the meals will be pre-sliced turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, green bean casserole, stuffing/dressing and a dessert, according to the MVM. All meals provided will be first come, first serve and no ID is required.

The 12th annual Raidersgiving event will take place on Wednesday at Wright State University’s Student Union Apollo Room from 12-2 p.m. The event is held for WSU students, faculty, staff and alumni not travelling to their homes. The meal will be a buffet that includes traditional Thanksgiving dishes, as well as Halal and vegetarian meals.

The Senior Center and Christian Alliance are collaborating for its 17th annual Community Thanksgiving Day luncheon. Reservations are required for dine-in. Seating times are at noon and 1 p.m. and transportation will be provided for the noon seating. Delivery will also be provided for Fairborn residents only.

JAMESTOWN

St. Augustine Catholic Church’s monthly free community meal will be held on Thursday from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

XENIA

The Ministry Association of Xenia is holding an annual dinner Thursday at Schindler Banquet Center from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Volunteers will be taking orders and serving the public. Shuttles will be provided this year to aid in transporting guests to and from the dinner. They will run every 30 minutes from 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. The loop will start north at Nick’s Restaurant, then travel east to Dollar General on East Main, going west to Xenia Board of Education, and heading south to the Walter Sellers apartments. Look for the “shuttle stops here” sign at each location. The traditional Thanksgiving dinner will include turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls, a dessert, and a beverage. Assorted pies such as pumpkin, pecan, peach, apple, and cherry will be served for dessert.

YELLOW SPRINGS

The Yellow Springs Motel Friendsgiving event will be held Sunday from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. A $5 donation is asked from those planning to be in attendance going to the Yellow Springs Community Foundation and a dessert contest will be held for those who bring one to the event.

