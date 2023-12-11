File Photo Bellbrook senior Alayna Meyer gets set to attempt a shot against Mason during the 2022-23 season. Meyer set the new Bellbrook record for made threes in a career during Thursday’s win at Monroe.

MONROE — Bellbrook senior Alayna Meyer set a new school record for made three-pointers in a win at Monroe on Thursday.

Meyer scored 17 points in the 55-29 win and hit five shots from the beyond the arc in the game. She came in needing three to tie the record and four to eclipse it.

Three games into her fourth season, Meyer has made 147 threes in her varsity career and is a 43.3 percent shooter from beyond the arc. She has led the Southwestern Buckeye League in three-point accuracy in each of the previous three seasons for players with at least 50 attempts.

Cedarville girls improve to 4-1

By Will Mossing

The Cedarville Indians girls basketball squad defeated the Greenon Knights on Saturday 40-29 and improved to 4-1 on the season and 3-1 in conference play.

Senior Molly Mossing led the way with 20 points along with 11 from junior Ayden Rodgers.

The Lady Indians started the game hot with a three from Mossing and Rodgers both. However, the Knights fought back to tie the game at halftime.

In the third quarter, the Indians locked up on the defensive end and held Greenon to only two points. During that period, Cedarville stretched the lead to 31-20.

During the fourth quarter, Greenon applied a press to try and come back. The Lady Indians stayed resilient in maintaining its lead as they went on to win.

The Lady Indians look ahead to face the Southeastern Trojans, who are 5-0 this season, on Wednesday with JV starting at 6 p.m. and varsity to follow at Southeastern High School.

RESULTS

FRIDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Basketball

Fenwick 54, Carroll 35

Noah Dent scored 13 points in the league defeat.

Carroll was outscored 21-2 in the second quarter.

Cedarville 53, Greeneview 44

The first Battle of 72 this season goes to the Indians after getting a pair of double-doubles from Brayden Criswell and Mason Johnson.

Tyler Cross scored 15 points for Cedarville and went 7-of-8 from the free throw line. The Indians were just 1 for 17 from the three-point line.

Chase Allen led Greeneview in scoring and rebounding with 15 points and seven boards. The Rams led by two at halftime.

Other scores: Middletown Christian 60, Yellow Springs 58

Bowling

Centerville 2709, Beavercreek 2521 (boys)

Beavercreek 2224, Centerville 2186 (girls)

Kyle King led the boys side with a 279 game.

Ericka Reeve had a 227 game in the girls’ win.

Northeastern 2110, Greeneview 1678 (boys)

Greeneview 1731, Northeastern 1471 (girls)

Kelson Manley bowled a 280 series for the boys side.

Calla Perry’s 320 series and Ella Turner’s high game of 171 helped push the girls team to a win.

Hockey

Beavercreek 5, Alter 4

SATURDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Basketball

Cedarville 58, East Clinton 22

Four scored in double figures for the Indians. Kyle Orchard had a career-high 13 points.

Cedarville shot 51 percent from the field and had 18 steals and six blocks on defense.

Other scores: Coopersville, Mich. 63, Xenia 45

Girls Basketball

Beavercreek 49, Wayne 48

The first GWOC win for Beavercreek was picked up after holding off a second half rally.

Mallory Fields joined Lilli Leopard with both scoring 13 points. Charlotte Pauling had eight rebounds.

Badin 67, Carroll 52

Kiera Healy’s 14 points and 13 rebounds wasn’t enough to hang with Badin in the second half.

Eva Snyder added 12 points.

Greeneview 43, Madison Plains 19

Brooklyn Erisman knocked down a trio of shots from deep as part of a 19-point game in the win.

Daylee Sandlin and Ava Faucett both had three steals for the Rams.

Other scores: Xenia 35, Coopersville, Mich. 32

SUNDAY

Hockey

Beavercreek 4, Mason 1

SCHEDULES

TUESDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Basketball

Legacy Christian at Miami Valley, 7 p.m.

Butler at West Carrollton, 7:15 p.m.

Beavercreek at Centerville, 7:30 p.m.

McNicholas at Carroll, 7:30 p.m.

Cedarville at Greenon, 7:30 p.m.

Southeastern at Greeneview, 7:30 p.m.

Xenia at Tippecanoe, 7:30 p.m.

Bowling

Fairborn at Piqua, 4:30 p.m.

Greenville at Xenia, 4:30 p.m.

COLLEGE

Men’s Basketball

Western Kentucky at Wright State, 7 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

Bowling Green at Wright State, 11 a.m.

Central State at Ohio Dominican, 5:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Girls Basketball

Butler at West Carrollton, 6 p.m.

Miamisburg at Beavercreek, 7:30 p.m.

Cedarville at Southeastern, 7:30 p.m.

Catholic Central at Greeneview, 7:30 p.m.

Xenia at Tippecanoe, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Valley View at Bellbrook, 6 p.m.

Greeneview at Tippecanoe, 6 p.m.

Sidney/West Carrollton at Xenia, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE

Men’s Basketball

Central State at Ohio Dominican, 5 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

Tiffin at Cedarville, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Girls Basketball

Dayton Christian at Legacy Christian, 6:45 p.m.

Ross at Bellbrook, 7:15 p..m.

Bowling

Sidney at Fairborn, 4 p.m.

Troy at Xenia, 4 p.m.

Yellow Springs at Emmanuel Christian, 4 p.m.

Greeneview at Mechanicsburg, 4:30 p.m.

Swimming

Bellbrook at Wayne Meet, 7 p.m.