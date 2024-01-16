Submitted photo | Dolan for Ohio Republican U.S. Senate candidate Matt Dolan was the guest speaker at the Greene County Republican Party Potluck.

XENIA — State Senator and Republican U.S. Senate candidate Matt Dolan delivered keynote remarks Monday at the Greene County Republican Party Potluck.

“Ohioans are looking for a problem solver who will go to Washington, D.C. and work each and every day to make their lives better,” Dolan said. “From passing tax cuts, to reducing regulation, expanding school choice and funding our police, I have delivered conservative results for Ohio. I am focused on retiring Sherrod Brown so I can get to the U.S. Senate and work to curb inflation, end the crisis on our southern border and make the United States energy independent.”

As chairman of the Ohio Senate Finance Committee, Dolan authored and passed what the Ohio Republican Party described as “the most conservative budgets in Ohio legislative history,” which included tax cuts for all Ohioans, reduced regulations on small business owners and implemented universal school choice throughout the state.

Dolan has earned endorsements from Republican leaders all across the state, including four in Greene County: County Auditor David Graham, Fairborn Mayor Paul Keller, former Beavercreek Mayor Bob Stone, and Xenia City Councilman Will Urschel.

Ohio’s primary election day is March 19.