Beam family to share experiences in cover crops

XENIA — The Jan. 22 Greene County Farm Forum meeting will feature cover crops.

This tool has been promoted for years to increase soil fertility. The current issue of Successful Farming has an article by Raylena Nickel titled “Double Your Organic Matter.” The article is based on the experiences of farmer Jason Birdsong of Tennessee.

The meeting will give attendees a local viewpoint on this topic through the eyes of farmers Joe, Mike, and Tyler Beam, who farm in southern Greene County. According to Joe, “we have been 40 years in no- till in continuously green covers. We are striving to keep our soil on our farm and build resiliency through regenerative practices.”

The meeting will be held in the Union Methodist Church, 1145 Union Road, Xenia beginning with a meal ($12 per person) at 6:30 p.m. The meeting begins around 7 p.m. For a meal reservation, contact Paul Ayres at 937-352-6379 or [email protected] by Friday, Jan. 19.

No reservations are necessary if you just wish to attend the meeting, which is open to the public.