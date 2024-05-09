Local results, upcoming tournament schedules – Sports Digest: May 9, 2024

RESULTS

HIGH SCHOOL

MONDAY

Baseball

Beavercreek 11, Springfield 1

BrockBukiewicz had three RBI on his two-hit day to lead the Beavercreek offense.

Enzo Sansabrino started and struck out seven in five innings while allowing only two hits.

Beavercreek finishes in third place in the GWOC with a 9-5 record.

Edgewood 11, Carroll 3

Lucas Dunn had two hits and only RBI for the Patriots.

Zach Tipps and Aaron McGlothen produced the team’s other two hits.

Cedarville 7, Greenon 0

Brayden Criswell hit a bases clearing triple in the seventh inning to provide the cushion needed to secure the win.

Jake Winter allowed three hits and three walks while striking out nine in 5.2 innings.

Greeneview 13, Madison Plains 2

Grant Gallagher and Chase Walker combined for seven RBI in the home win.

Keegan Phillips pitched four perfect innings in his start while striking out five.

Legacy Christian 21, Thurgood Marshall 3

The Knights had its first 12 batters reach without making an out during an 11-run second inning.

Adriel Angel had four RBI and Michael Little added three in the win.

Dayton Christian 4, Yellow Springs 0

Isaac Grushon and Mason Cline had the only hits for the Bulldogs.

Cline also went the distance on the mound, striking out six batters in his start.

Girls Lacrosse

Dublin Jerome 13, Beavercreek 8

Breonna Mosby had a big game with six goals and three ground ball wins.

Making 10 saves in net was Katrina Bottomley.

TUESDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Beavercreek 9, Shawnee 5

Five runs in the second inning overcame a three-run first by Shawnee as Beavercreek made it back-to-back wins

Elijah Papalios, Ethan Papalios, Owen Roether and Cole Salyer all had multi-hit games.

Cedarville 1, Greenon 0

A walk off sacrifice fly hit by Mason Johnson produced the only run of the game, set up by Criswell’s leadoff walk and two base advancement on an error during a pickoff attempt.

Tyler Cross had 10 strikeouts in going the distance on the mound. Cedarville won despite being no-hit.

Boys Lacrosse

Sycamore 16, Beavercreek 7

Maddox Johnson scored a hat trick in the road defeat.

Chase Baker made eight saves in goal.

Girls Lacrosse

Beavercreek 17, Centerville 14

Mosby scored seven times, and Hollyn Newport added six goals and an assist in the win.

Mackenzie Albrecht had a two goal game, and Taylor Blair and Sydney Nussgen produced the other two points.

WEDENSDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Bethel 7, Bellbrook 2

Three straight losses for Bellbrook have the Golden Eagles heading toward the tournament on a cold streak.

Six errors in the field combined with eight hits allowed let Bethel score five times in the late innings.

Greeneview 7, Wilmington 2

Landon Gardner was stellar on the mound, allowing two hits with two strikeouts and no runs in five innings.

Max Penrod had two hits, along with Phillips and Walker.

Springfield 12, Xenia 2

Five errors in the field didn’t allow the bats to keep pace in a road defeat.

Adam Newell went 2-for-3, and Evan Harbison and Ayden Brewer crossed the plate for the two Xenia runs.

Boys Lacrosse

Beavercreek 17, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy 10

Softball

Bellbrook 12, Monroe 2

Chasidy Stewart struck out seven in the circle and produced three RBI at the plate as Bellbrook closed its season.

Reese McBride had two RBI in the win, Kelsey Kenney went 3-for-5, and Mallory Horvath also had three hits for the Golden Eagles.

Boys Volleyball

Beavercreek 3, Edgewood 0

Beavercreek won 26-24, 25-11, 25-12.

They will face Dublin Jerome in the next round of the tournament on Friday.

SCHEDULE

FRIDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Bellbrook at Shawnee, 5 p.m.

Dixie at Greeneview, 5 p.m.

Wilmington at Xenia, 5 p.m.

Tecumseh at Carroll, 5:15 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Bellbrook at Cincinnati Country Day, 6:30 p.m.

Centerville at Beavercreek, 7 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

No. 5 Beavercreek at No. 3 Dublin Jerome, 6 p.m. (D-I Regional Quarterfinals)

SATURDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Fairborn at National Trail (DH), 10 a.m.

Carlisle at Beavercreek, 12 p.m.

Greeneview at Roncalli, 2:30 p.m.

Xenia vs. Greenon, 6:30 p.m. (at Day Air Ball Park)

Girls Lacrosse

Bellbrook at Madeira, 11 a.m.

Track and Field

Bellbrook at SWBL Championships, 10 a.m.

MONDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

No. 19 Preble Shawnee at No. 6 Greeneview, 5 p.m (D-III Sectional)

No. 21 Botkins at No. 20 Yellow Springs, 5 p.m (D-IV Sectional)

Tri-County North at Legacy Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Softball

No. 7 Springboro at No. 3 Beavercreek, 5 p.m (D-I District Semifinal)