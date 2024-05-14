Owners of the Greene face foreclosure lawsuit

XENIA — The owners of the Greene in Beavercreek are being sued for allegedly failing to repay a multi-million dollar loan.

According to a foreclosure lawsuit filed in Greene County Common Pleas Court May 10, Greene Town Center LLC is accused of not paying back a loan — split between two notes — now owned by Wells Fargo Bank.

Wells Fargo alleges it is owed nearly $113,000,00, including unpaid interest of nearly $3 million. The original loan for $137,250,000 was taken out in November 2013 and matured Dec. 1, 2023, according to the lawsuit. Both notes began accruing regular and default interest on May 2.

Once served, Greene Town Center LLC will have 28 days to answer the five-count lawsuit.

A spokesperson for the Greene issued a statement around 6 pm Tuesday, according to WDTN.

“The Greene Town Center has been actively engaged with its lender, negotiating in good faith and over a period of time, to find a reasonable and mutually agreeable outcome. While we are disappointed with the recent actions of the lender, it is our intention to continue to work with them to find a resolution. The Greene Town Center, which boasts the Dayton region’s largest variety of upscale retail, restaurants, entertainment, office space, and luxury residential units, remains open for business as usual and is excited to announce new and first to market tenants to the Dayton market,” the statement said.

The City of Beavercreek also released a statement regarding the lawsuit.

“We have been made aware of the recent developments regarding The Greene Town Center, and recognize its significance as a hub for commerce and activities within our community,” the statement said. “Our priority is to ensure continued economic vitality and stability for our city. We remain optimistic about The Greene’s future.”

