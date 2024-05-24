Photos: 2024 Beavercreek High School graduation ceremony
Photos: 2024 Beavercreek High School graduation ceremony
Photos: 2024 Beavercreek High School graduation ceremony
Photos: 2024 Beavercreek High School graduation ceremony
Photos: 2024 Beavercreek High School graduation ceremony
Photos: 2024 Beavercreek High School graduation ceremony
Photos: 2024 Beavercreek High School graduation ceremony
Photos: 2024 Beavercreek High School graduation ceremony
Photos: 2024 Beavercreek High School graduation ceremony
Photos: 2024 Beavercreek High School graduation ceremony
Photos: 2024 Beavercreek High School graduation ceremony
Photos: 2024 Beavercreek High School graduation ceremony
Photos: 2024 Beavercreek High School graduation ceremony
Photos: 2024 Beavercreek High School graduation ceremony
Photos: 2024 Beavercreek High School graduation ceremony
Photos: 2024 Beavercreek High School graduation ceremony
Photos: 2024 Beavercreek High School graduation ceremony
Photos: 2024 Beavercreek High School graduation ceremony
Photos: 2024 Beavercreek High School graduation ceremony
Photos: 2024 Beavercreek High School graduation ceremony
Photos: 2024 Beavercreek High School graduation ceremony
Photos: 2024 Beavercreek High School graduation ceremony
Photos: 2024 Beavercreek High School graduation ceremony
Photos: 2024 Beavercreek High School graduation ceremony
Photos: 2024 Beavercreek High School graduation ceremony
Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News
Beavercreek High School held its 2024 commencement ceremony at the Nutter Center on Saturday.