Speaker series continues at military history museum

FAIRBORN — The Miami Valley Military History Museum is continuing its speaker series Wednesday night with Al Bailey, director and president of Honor Flight Dayton.

Bailey will present his speech, “What is Honor Flight? and How do you go on Honor Flight in D.C.” at 6 p.m. The museum is located at 4 E. Main Street, and guests are invited free of charge to listen to Bailey’s experiences and hear about Honor Flight opportunities.

In 2024, Honor Flight Dayton has two Honor Flights planned. The first on Aug. 10, and the second on Sept. 21. Both trips are to Washington, D.C. and come at no cost to the veterans on board.

Honor flights are donor-funded experiences for veterans. Transportation is offered on air and ground, and veterans selected for the experience are provided free air or bus tickets, as well as meals and a T-shirt while in D.C. While on the Honor Flight, veterans will have a once in a lifetime chance to see the national memorials in Washington, D.C. Priority is given to the terminally ill and those who served between WWII and the end of the Vietnam Era (1975).

Parking and admission is always free to the Miami Valley Military History Museum, and light refreshments will be provided during Bailey’s speech.

Contact Ethan Charles at 937-502-4532.