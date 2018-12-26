Museum hosting STEM event Jan. 13

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — The U.S. Air Force will host a Science, Discovery and Family Fun event at the National Museum of the United States Air Force 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13.

This will be a fun event for young people and their families and will feature interactive science and technology displays and demonstrations, refreshments and a performance by the Air Force Band of Flight. The event is free and open to the public.

Maj. Gen. William Cooley, Air Force Research Laboratory commander, will kick off the event 1 p.m. Demos and displays open 1:15 p.m. and the Air Force Band of Flight will perform 2:30 p.m.

“This is a family-focused outreach event for people of all ages,” Cooley said. “We want to excite folks, especially young people, about science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The Air Force was a service born of science and technology innovation and we hope events like this will light a spark of interest for young people that will help prepare them for success in the workplace of the future.”

Among the many demonstrations planned are robotics, virtual reality, flight simulation, wind tunnel, rocketry, optics, fuel cells, engineering structures and scanning electron microscopes. Additional event details will be released after the new year holiday.