Shrader delivers commencement speech

FAIRBORN — Wright State University President Cheryl Schrader told graduating students at fall commencement that acts of kindness can be a powerful world-changing force and that the graduates’ legacy will be every life that they touch.

Schrader addressed several thousand students, their family members and friends during commencement at the Wright State Nutter Center Dec. 15.

“Class of 2018, I know that you will touch lives and make our world a better place,” Schrader said. “I’ve seen your commitment to helping others, your passion for our campus and community. I’ve witnessed your creative and innovative minds at work.”

Schrader invoked the words of Oprah Winfrey in telling the students they have the ability to comfort and strengthen others through acts of kindness.

“Remember that kindness, compassion and empathy will always triumph over hatred, intolerance and ignorance,” Schrader said.

The president told the students that their Wright State education gives them the perfect launching pad for future success.

“Along with receiving a top-quality education, you’ve participated in experiential learning, engaged in innovative research, studied abroad to expand your horizons, and given back through community service,” she said.

Schrader said she knows the students will make their mark on the world.

“Class of 2018,” she said, “you give me hope — hope for a better tomorrow, hope for a world in which we can put our differences aside and celebrate the commonalities that unite us all.”

Nearly 1,700 students graduated during the ceremony. The class of 2018 includes graduates with 1,010 bachelor’s degrees, 602 master’s, 54 doctorates of philosophy, as well as those awarded associate degrees and post-master’s certificates.

The class features graduates from 54 Ohio counties, including 1,461 from the 16 counties anchored by Wright State’s Dayton and Lake campuses. Graduates hail from a total of 28 states.

The class also includes 221 international students from 24 different nations. India boasts the largest number of foreign graduates with 107.

The graduating students from the class range in age from 18 to 68.

Graduates by college:

— College of Education and Human Services: 280

— College of Engineering and Computer Science: 338

— College of Liberal Arts: 240

— College of Nursing and Health: 133

— College of Science and Mathematics: 201

— Raj Soin College of Business: 373

— Lake Campus: 31