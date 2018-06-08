Beavercreek resident serves country, community

BEAVERCREEK — Soin Medical Center nursing supervisor Kreath Fishback’s service to her country grew into her service to others.

Kreath Fishback was born in Rota, Spain and raised in Hillsboro. She now lives in Beavercreek.

“I knew my parents didn’t have the financial means to send me to college,” said Fishback. “I enlisted in the US Army after graduating from high school as I knew this would give me money to educate myself.”

A medical tech in the Army, she was deployed to Texas during Desert Storm. She said, “I knew right then that I wanted to be in the medical field.”

Later she left the Army and remained in the National Guard while attending college. Fishback completed her associate degree at Sinclair Community College in 2001 and transferred to Kettering Medical Center. She worked in oncology and then areas of the hospital as needed. Once her bachelor’s degree was completed with Indiana Wesleyan College in 2008, she began working at Soin in 2012 and has been there since.

Inspired each day at Soin, her philosophy is, “Every patient is someone’s loved one. I hope other nurses in my profession remember that their loved ones will be cared for when I’m around and I want them to take care of my loved ones when I can’t be around.”

Fishback believes in a strong sense of trust, integrity, competency, honesty, and passion for nursing.

“Kettering Health Network is all I have ever known since working in health care,” she said. “This network has given me a sense of family while being at work, it has given me growth within my career goals, it has given me a chance to help others in need that makes me feel satisfied when I go home that I contributed and given back to society.”

Kreath has been married to husband Jason for nearly 25 years. They have three children, two girls and one boy. When she’s not at the hospital, she enjoys being outdoors, boating, swimming, camping and spending time with her family.

“The Kettering Health Network has been such a contributing factor to my professional and personal life that I am encouraging my two oldest daughters to become a part of the network family,” she added.