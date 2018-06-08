Watercolors open The Gallery at Lofino Plaza

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek Department of Parks, Recreation and Culture is opening of The Gallery at Lofino Plaza which will feature monthly exhibits of the community’s visual artists of all ages.

Beavercreek resident Yuki Hall is a watercolor artist who was born and raised in Tokyo, Japan. After earning a degree in mechanical engineering, she worked in the automotive industry until 2006. She decided to leave the workforce and enter the art world.

According to her website, Yuki’s journey with watercolor painting started when she took a beginner’s watercolor class at a local art center in 2006. She then further studied the medium with nationally and internationally acclaimed artists such as David Taylor, Eric Wiegardt and Alvaro Castagnet.

She has won many awards including Best of Show awards from regional juried art-watercolor exhibitions, Yuki’s work has been accepted into various prestigious national & international level watercolor juried competitions including the National Watercolor Society, Annual Member’s Exhibition, San Pedro, Calif. and much more.

Hall’s works have been published three consecutive years in Watercolor Artist Magazine Watermedia Showcase Winners; and Splash 16 – Exploring Texture (June 2015), North Light Books. Yuki was also one of the finalists in the Artists Magazine Annual Art Competition, 2013.

Hall is a teacher at Fairborn Art Association Gallery, Fairborn as well as occasional workshops at various locations throughout OH. She lives in Beavercreek with her husband and two daughters.

The month of June will feature watercolorist Yuki Hall. Her exhibit will run from June 7 though June 29 with an opening reception at 4 p.m. Thursday, June 7 to meet the artist. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. The public is invited to celebrate this vibrant addition to the arts in Beavercreek.

The Gallery is located inside the Lofino Plaza and Senior Center at 3868 Dayton Xenia Road.

Contact the Beavercreek Parks Department for more information at 937-427-5514 or email parks@beavercreekohio.gov. Visit the city website www.beavercreekohio.gov to view all activities.