Beavercreek police reports

June 6
7:09 a.m. — Domestic dispute was reported on the 1000 block of Tralee Trail.
11:09 a.m. — Criminal damaging was reported on the 3100 block of Cymar Drive.
3:35 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1900 block of Grange Hall Road.
6:33 p.m. — An unwanted subject was reported on the 1300 block of Dequincy Drive.
8:31 p.m. — A 911 hang up was reported on the 2400 block of Grange Hall Road.
11:25 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 100 block of Babington Court.
June 7
9:14 a.m. — Criminal damaging was reported on the 4400 block of Stonecastle Drive.
1:49 p.m. — A solicitor was reported on the corner of Fairknoll and Knollwood Drive.
2:17 p.m. — An unknown problem was reported on the 3800 block of Kemp Road.
5:02 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1400 block of Old Town Court.
10:21 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported on the 1300 block of Meadow Bridge Drive.
June 8
6:42 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 3800 block of East Patterson Road.
10:16 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 3400 block of Pentagon Boulevard.
12:30 p.m. — A crash with private property damage was reported on the 3800 block of Dayton Xenia Road.
3:29 p.m. — A dead body was reported on the 2800 block of Hamden Drive.
10:06 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 2400 block of Dayton Xenia Road.
June 9
8:13 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 2200 block of Grange Hall Road.
1:30 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported on the 2300 block of Kewanna Lane.
2:28 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 2500 block of Muirfield Drive.
7:35 p.m. — Drug activity was reported on the 4200 block of Walbridge Trail.
10:57 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1100 block of Grove Hill Drive.
June 10
4:42 a.m. — Drug activity was reported on the 300 block of Reed Road.
11:51 a.m. — An animal complaint was reported on the 2400 block of Commons Boulevard.
4:12 p.m. — A crash with property damage was reported on the 2800 block of Double Eagle Drive.
7:09 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 700 block of Brookmeade Court.
8:20 p.m. — An animal complaint was reported on the 1900 block of Grange Hall Road.
News-Current report complied by Natalie Jones.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU