Beavercreek police reports

June 6

7:09 a.m. — Domestic dispute was reported on the 1000 block of Tralee Trail.

11:09 a.m. — Criminal damaging was reported on the 3100 block of Cymar Drive.

3:35 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1900 block of Grange Hall Road.

6:33 p.m. — An unwanted subject was reported on the 1300 block of Dequincy Drive.

8:31 p.m. — A 911 hang up was reported on the 2400 block of Grange Hall Road.

11:25 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 100 block of Babington Court.

June 7

9:14 a.m. — Criminal damaging was reported on the 4400 block of Stonecastle Drive.

1:49 p.m. — A solicitor was reported on the corner of Fairknoll and Knollwood Drive.

2:17 p.m. — An unknown problem was reported on the 3800 block of Kemp Road.

5:02 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1400 block of Old Town Court.

10:21 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported on the 1300 block of Meadow Bridge Drive.

June 8

6:42 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 3800 block of East Patterson Road.

10:16 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 3400 block of Pentagon Boulevard.

12:30 p.m. — A crash with private property damage was reported on the 3800 block of Dayton Xenia Road.

3:29 p.m. — A dead body was reported on the 2800 block of Hamden Drive.

10:06 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 2400 block of Dayton Xenia Road.

June 9

8:13 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 2200 block of Grange Hall Road.

1:30 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported on the 2300 block of Kewanna Lane.

2:28 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 2500 block of Muirfield Drive.

7:35 p.m. — Drug activity was reported on the 4200 block of Walbridge Trail.

10:57 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1100 block of Grove Hill Drive.

June 10

4:42 a.m. — Drug activity was reported on the 300 block of Reed Road.

11:51 a.m. — An animal complaint was reported on the 2400 block of Commons Boulevard.

4:12 p.m. — A crash with property damage was reported on the 2800 block of Double Eagle Drive.

7:09 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 700 block of Brookmeade Court.

8:20 p.m. — An animal complaint was reported on the 1900 block of Grange Hall Road.

News-Current report complied by Natalie Jones.

