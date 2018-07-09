City welcomes Flyboy’s Deli to the Mall

BEAVERCREEK — The Mall at Fairfield Commons welcomed Flyboy’s Deli to the line-up of more than 130 retail, dining and entertainment options during a ribbon cutting June 29. This is the second Dayton area location for the restaurant the other located in Oakwood.

“The Mall at Fairfield Commons is excited to further expand our restaurant directory including local restaurants such as Flyboy’s Deli” said Kristie Miller, general manager at The Mall at Fairfield Commons said in a release earlier this year.

Flyboy’s Deli opened their first New York style deli in Oakwood on Jan. 26, 2013.

Their new location is filled with tributes to the servicemen and women and features aviation murals throughout the restaurant. They are able to accommodate special events and meetings inside of their “Flyboy’s Traveler” banquet rooms.

They are located outside of the mall’s main entrance and will offer a variety of different menu options. To learn more about Flyboy’s Deli, visit their website at www.flyboysdeli.com or call 937-306 – 8623. They are open 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and closed Sundays.