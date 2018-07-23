Vacant steakhouse will soon be replaced

BEAVERCREEK — The City of Beavercreek will soon have a vacant building replaced with another shopping strip with space for at least four tenants.

The empty Logan’s Steakhouse will be removed. Future tenants have not been determined at this time.

Quinn Gadow of Cincinnati requested approval by City Council for a major modification to the specific site plan to allow for the construction of a building located at Centre Drive and Crossing Blvd.

The plans include that of a single story development which would match architecturally with the surrounding development.

The approval would allow for the construction of a 5,300 square foot unit with a shared store front and removal walls that can be easily moved to accommodate the needs of the tenants.

The original site plan was approved in 1994 for 468,498 square foot for the Shoppes of Fairfield Commons. The new plan will decrease the current parking area, but increase the green space.

Council approved the major modification to the specific site plan with 15 conditions. Some of the condition include details about trash collection containers, signage requirements, light fixtures, landscaping requirements including a three month timeframe to replace dead plants, screening for rooftop air conditioning units, as well as others.