Beavercreek police reports

July 16

8:27 a.m. — Drug activity was reported on the 2800 block of Centre Drive.

2:03 p.m. — A 911 hang up was reported on the 3300 block of Kemp Road.

4:17 p.m. — A neighbor problem was reported on the 3400 block of Rome Beauty Drive.

6:37 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 3300 block of Longleaf Avenue.

11:44 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 30 block of Greene Boulevard.

July 17

10:26 a.m. — A hit and skip crash was reported on the 2400 block of Esquire Drive.

1:10 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1300 block of Research Park Drive.

4:06 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 2600 block of Jade Run.

6:47 p.m. — Criminal damaging was reported on the 4200 block of Dayton Xenia Road.

July 18

7:59 a.m. — An animal complaint was reported on the 3300 block of Pebble Creek Drive.

11:54 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1300 block of Meadow Bridge Drive.

2:19 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 3700 block of Maple Grove Lane.

4:34 p.m. — Drug activity was reported on the 3900 block of Graham Drive.

July 19

6:12 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 4100 block of Indian Ripple Road.

10:39 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 2500 block of Kewanna Lane.

12:55 p.m. — A neighbor problem was reported on the 1200 block of Patriot Way.

8:59 p.m. — A hit and skip crash was reported on the 3200 block of Dayton Xenia Road.

July 20

6:23 p.m. — A neighbor problem was reported on the 1900 block of East Skyview Drive.

9:39 p.m. — A disturbance was reported on the 1600 block of Grange Hall Road.

10:30 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 3900 block of Patterson Road.

10:53 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported on the 3900 block of Darden Drive.

July 21

10:47 a.m. — Criminal damaging was reported on the 2100 block of Marchfield Way.

2:29 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 2900 block of persimmon Drive.

4:31 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 2700 block of Shakertown Road.

7:25 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported on the 3600 block of King Edward Way.

11:51 p.m. — A crash with property damage was reported on the corner of East Patterson and Grange Hall Road.

News-Current Report compiled by Natalie Jones.

News-Current Report compiled by Natalie Jones.