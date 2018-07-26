Beavercreek police reports

July 16
8:27 a.m. — Drug activity was reported on the 2800 block of Centre Drive.
2:03 p.m. — A 911 hang up was reported on the 3300 block of Kemp Road.
4:17 p.m. — A neighbor problem was reported on the 3400 block of Rome Beauty Drive.
6:37 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 3300 block of Longleaf Avenue.
11:44 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 30 block of Greene Boulevard.
July 17
10:26 a.m. — A hit and skip crash was reported on the 2400 block of Esquire Drive.
1:10 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1300 block of Research Park Drive.
4:06 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 2600 block of Jade Run.
6:47 p.m. — Criminal damaging was reported on the 4200 block of Dayton Xenia Road.
July 18
7:59 a.m. — An animal complaint was reported on the 3300 block of Pebble Creek Drive.
11:54 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1300 block of Meadow Bridge Drive.
2:19 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 3700 block of Maple Grove Lane.
4:34 p.m. — Drug activity was reported on the 3900 block of Graham Drive.
July 19
6:12 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 4100 block of Indian Ripple Road.
10:39 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 2500 block of Kewanna Lane.
12:55 p.m. — A neighbor problem was reported on the 1200 block of Patriot Way.
8:59 p.m. — A hit and skip crash was reported on the 3200 block of Dayton Xenia Road.
July 20
6:23 p.m. — A neighbor problem was reported on the 1900 block of East Skyview Drive.
9:39 p.m. — A disturbance was reported on the 1600 block of Grange Hall Road.
10:30 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 3900 block of Patterson Road.
10:53 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported on the 3900 block of Darden Drive.
July 21
10:47 a.m. — Criminal damaging was reported on the 2100 block of Marchfield Way.
2:29 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 2900 block of persimmon Drive.
4:31 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 2700 block of Shakertown Road.
7:25 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported on the 3600 block of King Edward Way.
11:51 p.m. — A crash with property damage was reported on the corner of East Patterson and Grange Hall Road.
News-Current Report compiled by Natalie Jones.