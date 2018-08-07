McCoy joins Beavercreek practice

BEAVERCREEK — Jonty D. McCoy, DC, Certified Chiropractic Sports Physician, has joined Premier Orthopedics. Dr. McCoy graduated from the Palmer College of Chiropractic and completed his residency at Airrosti Support Center. Dr. McCoy is board certified in physical therapy and chiropractic sports care. He is one of one a few chiropractors in Southwest Ohio to hold the Certified Chiropractic Sports Physician designation.

Dr. McCoy joins Premier Orthopedics at their new location at 1911 N. Fairfield Road Suite 140 in Beavercreek. Dr. McCoy sees patients ages 12 and older for chronic and acute joint and muscle pain resulting from car accidents, pregnancy, and work and sports injuries.

He focuses on correcting musculoskelet

al pain by emphasizing strengthening and conditioning exercise plains, complemented by chiropractic adjustments.

The practice is accepting new patients and can be reached by calling 937-312-1661.