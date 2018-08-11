Library to open StoryWalk at park

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek Community Library will be unveiling its StoryWalk 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 10. during the city’s Movie in the Park event.

The Beavercreek Community Library’s StoryWalk is possible thanks to the Friends of the Beavercreek Library, the City of Beavercreek Parks, Recreation & Culture, Marjorie Blackwelder, Shirlee Carlson, Ann Grow, Philip Harwood, Sally Pinnell, and Spencer Hancock.

A StoryWalk is a set of laminated pages from a children’s book mounted to metal cases, which are installed along an outdoor path. As visitors stroll down the trail, they are directed to the next page of the story. StoryWalks have been installed in 50 states and 11 countries. The 17 panels of Beavercreek StoryWalk encircle the pond at Dominick Lofino Park.

The StoryWalk project was a community effort with some long-term benefits.

“Our Beavercreek StoryWalk will bring books, children, and nature together for many years to come,” says Beavercreek Head Librarian Nancy Madden. “Thanks to the generosity of the Friends of the Beavercreek Library and the cooperation of the City of Beavercreek Parks, Recreation & Culture, this project has been a joy from start to finish.”

For more information please visit the library’s website at www.greenelibrary.info.