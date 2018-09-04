Posted on by

New auxiliary bus will be seen around Beavercreek


The Beavercreek Fire Department received new auxiliary buses. Pictured from the left: Tom Kretz Beavercreek Township Trustee; Kate Hone Auxiliary President; Bob Stone Mayor during a special the ribbon cutting for the Beavercreek Fire Department.

