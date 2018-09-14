City ready for Artfest

BEAVERCREEK — The Third Annual ArtFest is ready to raise money and display artistic works at Beavercreek Community Park 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16. Rain or shine.

More than 40 local artists of all mediums along with creative organizations will display their works. The artistic festival will include food trucks, entertainment, interactive art for all ages and a featured artist.

This year’s Featured Artist will be Jes McMillan with Crane Studios Market and The Mosaic Institute of Greater Dayton. The Featured Artist is a local resident that is professionally creative or educator that has made an impact in their community.

McMillan is an active member in her community and has lead many large scale community art projects through out Dayton. She recently completed the first phase of the “East Dayton Art District” mural on the overpass at Keowee and First streets in Dayton, as well as her project “Wall of Perseverance” — a community project dedicated to those lost to the Opioid epidemic. McMillan believes, “You can do basically anything if you join people together, and art is a really great way to do that.”

Proceeds of ArtFest fund experiential art programs in the Miami Valley by Infusion Art, a non-profit endowment in conjunction with Greene Giving.

The ArtFest committee includes: Tabitha Guidone, Samantha Mang, Danielle Deramo, Stephanie Falzerano, Jesy Anderson, Shannon Rea, Julie Crusenberry and Jay Hain.

Sponsors include Soin Medical Center, Dayton Local, The Eagle, Greene County Travel & Tourism, Wagner Subaru, Roads to Recovery, Beavercreek Christian Learning Center and more.

There is free parking and shuttle services. Bicycle parking is provided at the park. For more information infusion-art.org/ArtFest.