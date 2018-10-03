ArtFest announces awards

BEAVERCREEK — The ArtFest committtee announced its Third Annual ArtFest Awards.

The event was Sept. 16 and held at Communtiy Park. Vendors, volunteers, and families from all over the area came out and enjoyed the decorated park while shopping hand-crafted arts,and snacking in the picnic area filled with food trucks.

This years judges were Michael Roediger of Dayton Art Institute, Lisa Seibert from Dayton Local and Paula Johnson, Local Writer and Food and Art Critic.

The award winners include: Finders Keepers Art & Jewlery- Wild Card, Carmen Ferro- Best Interactive Booth, Becky Mac Jewelry-Best Booth, Jeff Kuhlman Photography- Best Fine Art, Best Scarves-Best Craft and Jes McMillan-Featured Artist.