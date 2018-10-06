Police receive IDEP grant

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek Police Department are able to receive a grant in the amount up to $26,919.55 through a program from the Ohio Traffic Safety Office due to their eligibility.

This grant is available through the Ohio Traffic Safety Office to help fund the High Visibility Enforcement [HVE] program which is a universal traffic safety approached “designed to create deterrence and change unlawful traffic behaviors. It combines highly visible and proactive law enforcement targeting a specific traffic safety issue and are to educate the public and promote voluntary compliance with the law,” according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The grant will be utilized in the funding of Impaired Driving Enforcement Program to conduct HVE activities in areas that are highly impacted with auto collisions that involve severe injuries or fatalities.

“We would like to do a study on US 35, which sees a lot of traffic and impaired driving,” said Police Chief Evers.

This grant caps out at $26,919.55 to also help with officer overtime and fringe benefits. The amount also reimburses the cost of transportation and fuel costs up to 5% of the total labor costs. The police department is not required to match the cost of the grant.

The grant eligibility runs from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30, 2019.

City council approved the Beavercreek Police Department to accept the grant funds at a recent meeting.