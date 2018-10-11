Philanthropic retailer BoxLunch comes to mall

BEAVERCREEK — BoxLunch, a pop culture gift store with a cause, announces that it will open its newest location in Beavercreek Wednesday, Nov. 7 at the Mall at Fairfield Commons.

BoxLunch offers a thoughtfully curated selection of officially licensed apparel, accessories, collectibles, beauty, home goods and gift and novelty merchandise for everyone from the most dedicated fan to the more casual pop culture enthusiast.

The new store will celebrate with a soft opening the weekend following their opening with gift card giveaways to the first 50 shoppers Saturday morning, DJs spinning live music, store giveaways and trivia games from 12 – 4 p.m.each day.

To fulfill its civic mission of “Get Some. Give Back,” BoxLunch will donate one meal to Feeding America for every $10 spent in-store or online. BoxLunch is proud to support national hunger-relief efforts as well as local efforts through Feeding America’s nationwide network of food banks, including The Foodbank, Inc. of Dayton, which will directly receive a percentage of the donations raised at the Mall at Fairfield Commons BoxLunch store.

“BoxLunch is the perfect addition to our center as they not only offer a wide array of unique gifts and novelty products for our shoppers but the impact they are making to combat hunger is commendable” said Leanne Rubosky, General Manager at the Mall at Fairfield Commons.

“We are thrilled to bring BoxLunch to the Beavercreek community. Our mission is simple, sell the best product and use our business to inspire and implement solutions to help fight the hunger crisis on both a local and national level,” said Robert Thomsen, Sr. Vice President of Merchandising and Marketing, BoxLunch.