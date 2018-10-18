XENIA — Locally grown foods continue to gain the attention of consumers. Greene County Farm Forum will feature Jamie Arthur and Greene County OSU Ext. Educator Trevor Corboy for an update at this topic at their Oct. 22 meeting.

The two will focus on foods grown locally in Greene County, the role of the local Foods Council and the potential of growing specialty crops.

The program will start at 6:30 p.m. with a meal and will be held at Union United Methodist Church, 1145 Union Road. The meal cost is $12 per person and will be served prior to the program which starts around 7:15 p.m.

RSVP to Paul Ayres by Friday, Oct. 19 if you intend to have dinner. No reservations are necessary if you just wish to attend the meeting.

For reservations contact Paul Ayres at 937-352-6379 or email him at payres1@woh.rr.com.

The meeting is open to the public and is sponsored by Greene County Farm Forum.