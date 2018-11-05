The Micheals siblings receive highest awards in scouting

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek siblings, Kera, Ben, and Jason Micheals received the highest awards in scouting this summer.

Kera received the Gold Award in Girl Scouts and the boys received Eagle Scout ranking in Boy Scouts.

To receive these honors, the siblings completed projects focused on giving back to the community. All three siblings demonstrated leadership skills while designing and completing the projects.

Kera’s project focused on teaching younger children how to score bowling without an electronic scoring machine. The project encouraged children to excel in math skills while completing fun activities. Kera held multiple workshops and learned what worked and did not work. This helped her to make her last workshop the best one yet. The children that participated received special instruction by Kera, a game of bowling and a custom-made patch.

In addition, Kera made coloring books as her “legacy.” A “legacy” was required to complete her project. This was meant to be left behind in hopes of her project living on. The coloring books teach children how to score bowling and are available at BeaverVu Bowl. Kera also made a dice game for 4th grade math and science teachers at Main Elementary School.

Kera has bowled for 14 years and has been on the varsity bowling team at Beavercreek High School. This year is her senior year and she plans to attend The New Approach School of Jewelers. She will use her leadership skills learned through Girl Scouts when she owns a jewelry store one day.

Ben’s project helped the Russ Nature Reserve sustain wildlife and boost the ecosystem through a “Sunflower and Food Plot”. A volunteer at the Reserve taught Ben how to sustain wildlife and keep erosion at a minimum. Ben led a group of Boy Scouts from Troop 42 in clearing the land for the food plot. His favorite part was creating a “plow” with a log and a rope to help cover the seeds being planted.

But this was not his original project.

Ben wanted to build a Gaga Pit at a local church, but during the planning stages was not able to complete the project due to being a liability. Gaga ball is played in an octagonal pit and is similar to dodge ball. Ben learned about this game from camping with his troop.

This is Ben’s senior year and he is planning to major in criminal justice. He believes Boy Scouts has helped him build a strong base for his future. He has enjoyed participating in daunting tasks like biting the head off a fish during shark fishing.

Jason is only a sophomore and has been enthusiastic in earning badges and completing his project focused on fighting hunger in Beavercreek. He was not sure what to do for his project, but knew he wanted to build something. Jason built two “Little Free Pantries” which hold non-perishable items for residents in need. The pantries are located at Feed the Creek and the Alpha Church of the Nazarene in Beavercreek.

He completed his project by leading a group of Boy Scouts from Troop 42 in building and painting the pantries and digging holes at the sites of the pantries. The most challenging part was digging the first hole because the ground was hard according to Harry Micheals, the siblings’ father.

Jason’s project continues to benefit the community by helping those in need. Beavercreek residents now have a chance to help the community, just like Jason has. Through Boy Scouts, Jason has become quite the builder, he has built the entrance to the troop’s campsite and built small boats. He enjoys playing video games and is thinking about going to college for game design.

Ben and Jason are now included in the 4 percent of Boy Scouts who receive the Eagle Scout ranking according to Harry. Harry holds the ranking of Eagle Scout and is the Assistant Scout Master of the boy’s troop. Being a Boy Scout looks good on college applications and if a scout goes into the military, the scout will start at a higher ranking. Girl scouts receive the same benefits. Kera taught the younger children about the scholarships available through Girl Scouts during her workshops.

Being a scout has taught the siblings leadership skills, dedication, and the true meaning of hard work. The siblings would not have participated in knife throwing, shark fishing, or small boat sailing if they did not become scouts. Harry said, “you don’t have to go every week.” This has helped the siblings continue to participate in high school sports and events while earning badges and completing final projects to receive the highest awards.

Submitted photo The Micheals siblings (left to right) Ben, Kera and Jason receive highest awards in scouting. https://www.beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/49/2018/11/web1_eagle-and-gold-012NEW.jpg Submitted photo The Micheals siblings (left to right) Ben, Kera and Jason receive highest awards in scouting.