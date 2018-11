BEAVERCREEK — St. Andrew United Methodist Church will host its annual holiday bazaar, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10 at the church, 350 N. Fairfield Road. There will be holiday crafts, jewelry, clothing, toys, CDs, books, sweet treats and much more. In addition pictures with Santa will be taken and homemade pies available. Proceeds benefit the community.

https://www.beavercreeknewscurrent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/49/2018/11/web1_Bazaar.jpg