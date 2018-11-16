Incumbents hold seats in Greene County

XENIA — Incumbents in Greene County contested races were able to hang on to their seats on election day.

According to unofficial results from the Greene County Board of Elections, U.S. Cong. Mike Turner (R-Dayton), State Rep. Rick Perales (R-Beavercreek), and State Rep. Bill Dean (R-Xenia) were re-elected by wide margins.

Turner won for the ninth straight time — five times in the third district and four times in the 10th district. He represents Fayette, Greene, and Montgomery counties. Turner beat challenger Theresa Gasper, 153,640-114,699 overall and 42,797-22,415 in Greene County. Libertarian candidate David Harlow was a distant third.

“Thank you Ohio 10 for your continued support,” Turner tweeted after results were known. “I look forward to continuing to work to strengthen and invest in our community and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.”

Gasper said she will continue to fight for folks in the district.

“I am so honored to have had the opportunity to run for this congressional seat and the chance to represent my home, even though the results were not in our favor,” she said in an email statement. “I decided to run because I wanted to see local jobs that pay living wages and provide safe working conditions, affordable access to health care and crucial investments in our crumbling infrastructure. Too many people are working hard, playing by the rules and having little to show for it. After tonight, our work continues, and I hope that many more join our fight.”

Perales, who represents western Greene County including WPAFB in Ohio’s 73rd district, beat challenger Kim McCarthy, 28,742-19,346, to earn a fourth term in the House. He will be ineligible to run for another term due to term limits.

”I am once again humbled by your support,” Perales said in an email. “Thank you for giving me the opportunity to continue to serve you in Columbus. This was a hard-fought election with a good amount of contention as each side espoused their views and rallied their troops. Now is the time we must bring down the barriers and begin to work together. I work for all of you; I represent you in Columbus. It is a two way street — I am only able to address the issues that I know about. My door is open to you. As a State Representative I have 98 other colleagues that have constituents bringing their issues to Columbus. This means that you have the power of the state to move issues forward — if I am not working an issue that affects you, someone else might be.”

McCarthy said her campaign was about providing “real representation for all too many” in the district and she is unsure if their needs will be met.

“Most distressing to me is that now, unfortunately, if history serves as any guide in regards to the recent election results, those needs will likely continue to remain unmet,” she said in an email.

Dean, who represents Madison and portions of Clark and Greene counties in the 74th district, defeated challenger Anne Gorman, 26,504-12,768 overall and 12,403-5,457 in Greene County. He won the Republican primary in 2016 and was appointed to replace Bob Hackett, who resigned when he was selected to replace the retired Chris Widener in the Ohio Senate.

“I appreciate everybody that voted for me and everybody that worked the campaign,” Dean said. “Now we’ve got to get to work and help the state out and get money back to the people and give them their lives back.”

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

