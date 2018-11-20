City parks variety of events

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek Parks, Recreation & Cultural Department hosts a variety of events and programs for residents. Classes are held at CI Beaver Hall, 3696 Highmont St. unless otherwise noted. The following is a listing of upcoming events. Fees vary for programs. For more information about any of the classes, costs and registration contact the Beavercreek Parks & Recreation & Cultural Department 937-427-5514 www.beavercreekohio.gov.

Winter day camp

Enjoy wintertime out of the house with a winter break mini-day camp for ages 6-12. Children will participate in craft projects, games, cooking, and outdoor play each day. Campers should bring a packed lunch and clothes for both indoor and outdoor play. Deadline to register is Dec. 19. The camp will take place 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 26-28, C.I. Beaver Hall, 3696 Highmont St. Extended hours 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Cost for residents $95, non-residents $110.

Drums Alive – Kids Beats

Drums Alive – Kids Beats for children ages 3 and up. Drums Alive – Kids Beat is the “original” whole brain/ body rhythmical drumming fitness program designed to inspire movement and encourage children to have fun, drum and dance in a unique way. Fitness balls, drumsticks, juggling, instruments and more will be included in class.

Class is scheduled 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Tuesdays, now through Dec. 4 in the Lofino Plaza Multi-purpose room, 3868 Dayton-Xenia Road. Resident fee is $40 and non-resident fee is $46. Pre-registration is required.

Frozen princess party

The parks invites all princesses ages 4-8 years old and their special adult to register for Frozen Princess Party. Princess dresses/costumes are encouraged. Magical surprises include sing-alongs, games, a craft and erupting frozen snow. There will even be a princess parade and a photo booth to capture the special event. A snack and drink will be provided.

Frozen Princess Party is scheduled 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11 at C. I. Beaver Hall, 3696 Highmont St. Fee is $20 for resident and $25 for non-resident.

Strollers in motion

The parks is inviting moms, dads and caregivers to enroll in Strollers in Motion. Strollers in Motion gives a body workout that incorporates power walking and strolling, strength training, balance work and toning.

Participants will meet 9:30-10:15 a.m. Wednesdays, now to Dec. 5 at Lofino Plaza, 3868 Dayton Xenia Road. Resident fee is $30 and non-resident fee is $35. Pre-registration is required.

News-Current report compiled by Natalie Jones.

