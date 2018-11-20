Area Digest

Peace Lutheran blood drive

BEAVERCREEK — Peace Lutheran Church will host a community blood drive 3-7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 26 in the Fellowship Hall, 3530 Dayton-Xenia Road.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “Get in the Game For Life” football T-shirt. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 800-388-GIVE.

Aley UM Church hosts drive

BEAVERCREEK — Aley United Methodist Church will host a community blood drive 4-7 p.m.Tuesday, Nov. 27 in The Community Blood Center Bloodmobile, 4143 Kemp Road.

Breakfast with Santa

FAIRBORN – The Grand Ballroom at Holiday Inn Dayton/Fairborn will be transformed into a Christmas wonderland for the 5th consecutive year when Breakfast with Santa returns 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1.

Beyond meeting The Jolly Old Elf, little ones can test their craft skills by making reindeer food, decorating or creating different types of ornaments. Santa will also give all children a special gift to guests who bring in a non-perishable food item to donate to the local food pantry, or a gently used or new book for Project Read, will be entered into a gift basket raffle.

Santa will meet with children from 10 a.m. to noon to take Christmas wish lists and complimentary photos. Breakfast with Santa costs $13 for adults, $10 for military, $10 for seniors, $8 for kids 6-12 years old, and free for kids 5 and under. Visit www.holidayinn.com/fairbornoh or call 937-426-7800 for room info.

Legion membership event

BEAVERCREEK — The American Legion Auxiliary membership meet and greet event is 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 3 at the Post, 3200 Dayton-Xenia Road. Meet new members and greet old ones. Attendees are invited to participate in an optional ornament exchange, bring an ornament NTE $5. American Legion Post 763 will commemorate National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day with a ceremony 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7.

Restaurant to raise funds

BEAVERCREEK — A Beavercreek Pizza Dive fundraiser will be held for COTA in honor of Shane Robison, a Union adult who needs a double lung transplant. The Beavercreek Pizza Dive COTA fundraiser is planned for Dec. 3-6, 4021 Dayton-Xenia Road. Twenty percent of your purchase will be contributed to COTA. For more information go to www.beavercreekpizzadive.com and www.facebook.com/pizzadive. Flyers for the event can be found at www.cota.org/campaigns/cotaforteamshanefighton.

Shane Robison was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis as a child and at 43 is in need of a double lung transplant. For more information about Beavercreek Pizza Dive event, or other fundraising and volunteer opportunities contact Marie McLaughlin, 937-307-2216, mclaughlinmarie11@gmail.com.

Gingerbread decorating

BEAVERCREEK — Gingerbread decorating will take place 12-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8 at Once Upon a Thyme Bookshop, 1275 N. Fairfield Road.

Bring the whole family to decorate your own gingerbread creation. Gingerbread houses will be provided, along with candy for decoration. Festive attire welcome. Cost is $25 per family. Go to www.onceuponathymebookshop.com/event/ for more information.

Christmas cookie exchange

BEAVERCREEK — Once Upon a Thyme Bookshop is hosting a Christmas cookie exchange 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, 1275 N. Fairfield Road.

Enjoy seasonal beverages, trade recipes, try new cookies from the cookie bar and take home new creations. Prizes will be awarded for the Prettiest Cookie, Best Tasting Cookie, Most Unique Cookie, Best Holiday Outfit, Most Amazing Cookie Display. Go to www.onceuponathymebookshop.com/event for more information. Cost $10 per person.

Hogwarts inspired sewing, crafting

BEAVERCREEK — Needle, Ink and Thread will host an Afternoon Holiday at Hogwarts – Sewing and Crafts Inspired by the Book 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, Dec. 27, Friday, Dec. 28, 3491 Dayton-Xenia Road.

An offical blank acceptance letter template when you register. This two-day morning camp is a way to keep those young minds busy and creating during the winter school break.

Youth will be painting mini canvases, making wands, floating candles and more. The event is for ages 8-14. Bring a small sewing kit. Space is limited. All supplies for projects are provided and included in the registration fee. Contact 937-490-9353 for more information.

Council meetings

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek City Council meets 6 p.m. the second and fourth Monday each month at city hall, 1368 Research Park Drive, Second Floor. Workshops are held as needed.

Township trustees meetings

BEAVERCREEK TOWNSHIP — Beavercreek Township Trustees meet 1 p.m. second and fourth Mondays at Beavercreek Township’s Community Room, 2195 Dayton-Xenia Road in the lower level of the Fire Station 61. Zoning commissioner meetings are held 7:30 p.m. the first Thursday of the month.

Send us your short news items to run in this digest to editor@xeniagazette.com.

