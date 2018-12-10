Wireless Zone teams up with Toys for Tots

BEAVERCREEK — Wireless Zone in Beavercreek, a Verizon Authorized Retailer is once again partnering with the US Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots campaign and will feature collection bins at its Cleves store during the upcoming holiday season. The Toys for Tots campaign delivers new toys during Christmas to less fortunate children in every community it serves. Toys can be dropped off at the Wireless Zone located at 4153 Hamilton Cleves Pike Road until the mid-December.

“We are honored to partner with a tremendously impactful organization like Toys for Tots,” said Dave Staszewski, Executive Vice President of Wireless Zone. “We are constantly looking for ways to support our local communities, especially during the holiday season, and the opportunity to once again support Toys for Tots by providing donation bins in our stores is one way we can make the holidays more special for less fortunate families in each community.”

In 2017, Wireless Zone contributed to the millions of toys that Toys for Tots distributed to less fortunate children nationwide with the goal of delivering a message of hope to our young generations. Marine Corps Toys for Tots has been listed as a top charity in the Philanthropy 400, earned a Charity Navigators four-star rating, and was accredited by the Better Business Bureau’s Wise Giving Alliance.

“We encourage each of our customers to bring a toy donation with them on their next visit to Wireless Zone,” said Gregory Hite, the owner at Wireless Zone of Beavercreek. “When customers walk through our door with a toy in their hand, we feel proud to be the place they come to donate gifts. It’s a moment for us just as much as it will be for the children who receive the gifts on Christmas morning, and we look forward to helping make this year’s Toys for Tots campaign the most successful one yet.”

The Beavercreek Wireless Zone is located at 3301 Dayton Xenia Road Suite 400. For more information call 937-429-2230.