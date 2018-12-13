Shopping in a winter wonderland

Anna Bolton | Greene County News

Community members visited Greene County Council on Aging’s Holiday Gift Soiree Dec. 5 at Xenia Community Center. Visitors walked down the Winter Wonderland hallway, shopped for homemade goods in the Vintage Room and Country Room, listened to live Christmas music, and shared holiday refreshments with friends throughout the day. All proceeds from the annual event benefit GCCOA senior and caregiver programs.

