BHS artwork on display in January

BEAVERCREEK — The Gallery at Lofino Plaza will display the art work of Beavercreek High School students during the month of January.

The students have completed a full year of art one and are now expanding their knowledge in portfolio, AP art, painting and photography classes.

The gallery is located inside the Lofino Plaza and Senior Center, 3868 Dayton Xenia Road, Beavercreek. The gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday and 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday.

Contact the Beavercreek Parks Department for more information at 937-427-5514 or email parks@beavercreekohio.gov. Visit the city website www.beavercreekohio.gov to view all activities.