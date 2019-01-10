‘Bowling for Babies’ registration open

BEAVERCREEK — Friends of Greene County Public Health will host “Bowling for Babies and for Better Health” 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26 at Beaver-Vu Bowl, 1238 North Fairfield Road.

Now in its ninth year, the bowling lanes will come alive with glow-in-the-dark effects, lights, and music to provide support to public health programs that keep the county’s youngest residents healthy. The family-friendly event will feature 2 and a half hours of glow bowling, raffle prizes, pizza, drinks, and more. Event t-shirts and glow necklaces will be available for sale.

Families and local businesses are invited to register a team of up to six people of all ages. If registering fewer than six bowlers, participants may be placed on a lane with other bowlers. Registration is now open and families and local businesses are invited to register in advance at a discounted rate of $25 per person by Friday, Jan. 18. Kids ages 12 and younger are $10 each. Advance registration is encouraged so bowling lanes can be reserved. The event also serves as an opportunity for businesses to do team building and staff strengthening exercises.

Friends of Greene County Public Health supports the programs and services provided by Greene County Public Health.

For more information on the special group rate or registration, contact Laurie Fox at 937-475-2804, email her at gcchdpio@gmail.com or visit the Bowling for Babies 2019 Facebook event page for a registration form.