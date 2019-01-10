Local author introduces book

BEAVERCREEK — Books & Co. will host writer Jess Montgomery and a writing seminar in January.

Jess Montgomery will introduce the first book in her new series, The Widows, 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12 at Books & Co., 4453 Walnut St.

The book was inspired by the real lives of Maude Collins, the first female sheriff in Ohio, and Mary Harris “Mother” Jones. It is an evocative, historical fiction that provides insight into the backdrop of early America labor unions, the Pinkertons, and the human face of coal-mining towns in the 1920s.

The book takes place in Kinship, Ohio in 1924. We meet Lily Ross who has just learned that her husband, Daniel Ross, the town’s widely respected sheriff, has been killed while transporting a prisoner. Hours after his funeral, a stranger appears at her door, Marvena Whitcomb, a coal miner’s widow. She is unaware that Daniel has died, and begs to speak with him about her missing daughter.

Jess Montgomery is the pen name of Sharon Short, the Literary Life columnist for a local publication. In addition, Sharon has been the Executive Director of the Antioch Writers’ Workshop for many years. Learn more about Jess at www.jessmontgomeryauthor.com and www.facebook.com/jessmontgomeryAuthor.

A free writer’s mini-seiminar will be held 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13.

Antioch Writers’ Workshop will present a free mini-seminar on “New Year, New Writing Mindset.”Join Jude Walsh for a focused session to establish a writing mindset to anchor your writing practice and keep your writing resolutions moving forward throughout 2019. Bring a journal or laptop, as there will be opportunities to write.

Walsh writes personal essay, memoir, self-help, and fiction and is published in numerous literary magazines and anthologies. She teaches classes on personal essay and writing mindset, and is a life and creativity coach, helping people to reinvent themselves and find new paths.

For more information about events at Books & Co. contact 937-429-2169.

