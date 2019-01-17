Team Wright-Patt’s January promotes honored

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Col. Tom Sherman, 88th Air Base Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Stephen Arbona, 88th Air Base Wing command chief, co-hosted a ceremony at the Wright-Patt Base Theater, Dec. 28, to acknowledge Team Wright-Patt’s newest enlisted promotees.

The ceremony applauded all of the January enlisted promotions and celebrated one of the most important milestones in an enlisted member’s military career as they enter into the Non-Commissioned and Senior Non-commissioned Officer Corps. Each promote was presented with a promotion certificate.

The following individuals, listed by organization, were selected for advancement to the next rank:

National Air and Space Intelligence Center – Airman 1st Class Anthony Raarup, Senior Airman Jessie Allen, Senior Airman Devan Cyree, Senior Airman Khalynn Murray, Senior Airman Makenna Phanivong, Senior Airman Isabel Salgado, Senior Airman Mitchell Wadley, Staff Sgt. Marquis Vitela.

Air Force Materiel Command – Staff Sgt. Nicholas Dern, Staff Sgt. Jimarco White, Senior Master Sgt. Brandon Nicely, Chief Master Sgt. Tony Myers.

Air Force Life Cycle Management Center – Tech. Sgt. Brandon Lewis.

788th Civil Engineer Squadron – Senior Airman Jack Bonebrake, Staff Sgt. Ralph Green.

88th Aerospace Medicine Squadron – Staff Sgt. Krystal Perez-DeBose, Tech. Sgt. Jaclyn Malbrough.

88th Diagnostic & Therapeutics Squadron – Senior Airman David Davison, Senior Airman Elyiah Norris, Senior Airman Ashley Rodriguez, Staff Sgt. Samuel Webb.

88th Security Forces Squadron – Senior Airman Jordan Griffin.

88th Medical Operations Squadron – Senior Airman Taylor Langley, Senior Airman Collen Mitchell, Tech. Sgt. Kevin Hamilton.

88th Inpatient Operations Squadron – Staff Sgt. Gage Kelley.

88th Comptroller Squadron – Senior Airman Stephanie Ford.

88th Communications Squadron – Airman 1st Class Logan Sexton, Senior Airman Jason Thompson.

595th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron – Staff Sgt. Maleak Martin, Staff Sgt. Michael Therrien.

645th Aeronautical Systems Squadron – Staff Sgt. Justin Reibsome.

771st Enterprise Sourcing Squadron – Staff Sgt. Lovely Herndon.