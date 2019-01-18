Beavercreek Historical Society presents program

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek Historical Society will host to Andy Hite, Historic Site Manager of the Johnston Farm and Indian Agency at its January Quarterly Meeting.

Hite will present the story of John Johnston, the US Indian Agent for Western Ohio from 1812 to 1829, and the Indians including Shawnees who visited the Agency. Come learn about this fascinating man who was clearly respected by American Indians and his peers, performed George Washington’s eulogy and much more. The Johnston Farm, located in Piqua, Ohio, celebrates Ohio’s rich history from prehistoric Indians to Ohio’s canal era.

Andy Hite holds a degree in education from The Ohio State University and graduate credit from the University of Dayton. Before joining the Ohio History Connection, he taught American History, Ohio History, and Adult Education.

With the Ohio History Connection since 1993, Hite came to Piqua in 1997 when he was appointed Site Manager of the Johnston Farm & Indian Agency. He has worked with staff, volunteers, and area teachers to create programs that supplement the classroom work done to address current Ohio Department of Education requirements, and create experiences that enriches each visitor’s time at the Johnston Farm. He has worked with the Johnston Farm Friends Council as this group has worked to assume the day-to-day management and operation of the Johnston Farm.

The meeting will be 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22 at Peace Lutheran Church’s Fellowship Hall, 3530 Dayton-Xenia Road. Admission is free and open to the public; light refreshments will be served. Call 937- 427-5514 for questions or information.