Area Digest

KidX: Magic Show

BEAVERCREEK — KidX: Dan Luckett Magic Show will take place 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25 at The Mall at Fairfield Commons, 2727 Fairfield Commons. Prepare to be amazed as he performs a comedic magic show that will keep you guessing. This fun event is sponsored by Aqua-Tots Swim Schools. For more information call 937-427-9031.

Alzheimer’s trivia fundraiser

KETTERING — Trivia Night Fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association, 7-10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25 at Kings Point Pub, 4660 Wilmington Pike.

Join Visiting Angels Senior Home Care for Trivia Night at King’s Point Pub. All proceeds will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association. It’s free to play. Registration at 7 pm., trivia starts at 8 p.m. There will be food, drinks and prizes. For more informaiton go to www.facebook.com/AngelsSouthDayton/.

Vegan cooking class

BEAVERCREEK — Vegan Couple’s Cooking Class, 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, Once Upon a Thyme Bookshop, 1275 N. Fairfield Road.

Celebrate Valentine’s Day a little early with a loved one in this Vegan class. A vegan chef will be delivering a menu that will also feature soy free, gluten free, and dairy free elements. Don’t let your diet restrictions scare you. For cost and to register http://onceuponathymebookshop.com/event/vegan-valentine/ or call 937-320-9446.

Blood drive Jan. 28

BEAVERCREEK — Peace Lutheran Church will host a community blood drive during the inaugural January Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month 1-7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 28 in the Fellowship Hall, 3530 Dayton-Xenia Road.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the commemorative “Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month” T-shirt. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 800-388-GIVE.

CBC has an immediate need for blood donors to maintain the blood supply as we begin the New Year. CBC is also emphasizing the strategic goals in 2019 of identifying and recruiting new platelet and plasma donors.

Membership meeting

BEAVERCREEK — The American Legion Auxiliary will hold a membership meeting 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 4 at Post 763, 3200 Dayton-Xenia Road.

The Auxiliary will host the “Four Chaplains” ceremony 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 3. The Four Chaplains, also sometimes referred to as the “Immortal Chaplains” or the “Dorchester Chaplains” were four United States Army chaplains who gave their lives to save other civilian and military personnel as the troop ship SS Dorchester sank on Feb. 3, 1943, during World War II. They helped other soldiers board lifeboats and gave up their own life jackets when the supply ran out. The chaplains joined arms, said prayers and sang hymns as they went down with the ship.”

Council meetings

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek City Council meets 6 p.m. the second and fourth Monday each month at city hall, 1368 Research Park Drive, Second Floor. Workshops are held as needed.

Township trustees meetings

BEAVERCREEK TOWNSHIP — Beavercreek Township Trustees meet 1 p.m. second and fourth Mondays at Beavercreek Township’s Community Room, 2195 Dayton-Xenia Road in the lower level of the Fire Station 61. Zoning commissioner meetings are held 7:30 p.m. the first Thursday of the month.

Send us your short news items to run in this digest to editor@xeniagazette.com.

